the ranking of the richest updated to 2022

While the rest of Italy drowns behind the economic storm generated by the pandemic, with ups and downs as in a stormy sea, Italy’s richest are doing well. There are well 13 new billionaires in Italy in the updated Forbes list of the richest men in the world, some of whom owe their fortune to the health crisis still ongoing.

We know well that, while 400,000 families plunged into poverty, the value of the wealth of the super rich increased by 56%, reaching 185 billion euros. In Italy the data were collected by Oxfam, a few days after the letter received from World Economic Forum by millionaires demanding to pay more taxes.

Here are who are the richest in Italy according to Forbes and the new entries of 2022 in the Italian and world rankings.

The ranking of the richest in Italy (updated to 2022)

The top positions do not present too many surprises and the top names in Italy represent high positions also in the world rankings.

here are the 10 richest in Italy:

1. Giovanni Ferrero – the richest in Italy and the 40th in the world;

– the richest in Italy and the 40th in the world; 2. Leonardo Del Vecchio – second richest man in Italy and 62nd in the world;

– second richest man in Italy and 62nd in the world; 3. Stefano Pessina – third in Italy and 234th in the world;

– third in Italy and 234th in the world; 4. Massimiliana Landini Aleotti – the first woman in classical music in Italy and the 256th richest person in the world;

– the first woman in classical music in Italy and the 256th richest person in the world; 5. Giorgio Armani – fifth in Italy, stops at the 323rd in the world;

– fifth in Italy, stops at the 323rd in the world; 6. Silvio Berlusconi – sixth in Italy, with position 327 in the world rankings;

– sixth in Italy, with position 327 in the world rankings; 7. Augusto and Giorgio Perfetti – in seventh place in Italy;

– in seventh place in Italy; 8. Piero Ferrari – eighth place for the pony, 705 positions away from the top of the world;

– eighth place for the pony, 705 positions away from the top of the world; 9. Gustavo Denegri – according to the world ranking it is in 550th place;

– according to the world ranking it is in 550th place; 10. Luca Garavoglia – 680th in the world and last in the Italian top 10.

The new billionaires of Italy: who they are and their positions in the ranking

They are included in the Italian ranking of the richest people (billionaires) 13 new people.

Here is who they are and their positions: