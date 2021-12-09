The ranking of the supermarket pandoro

The traditions of Christmas also change. Before we listened to gospel choirs, now the Christmas single by Elettra Lamborghini. We decorated the trees with spheres and colored characters, today they look like laser shows with a quantity of LED lights equal to those used to replace the public lighting in your town of residence. First there was the nativity scene with the papier-mâché houses, now the Christmas village, where every piece that moves, plays, shines and costs as much as a real apartment.

But there is one thing that has never changed in the Christmas of all of us: the packaging of any pandoro in the supermarket. They are there, as we remembered them as children, when we used them to make helmets with holes at eye level, to play superheroes but also to ward off the violent kisses of heavily made-up aunts, with lipsticks that left their mark and jewels that they scarred our faces. Pandoro is a naughty tradition, a dessert that never has pretensions and must not have any. The dessert that everyone is a little fan of at least once in their life and, even after, they never stop loving him. The Max Pezzali of desserts, which makes you remember the past years, the good moments lived and which resurface as soon as you see it again. Real desserts should all be a bit like pandoro.

Be wary of those who don’t love pandoro. It is pure butter and sugar; only the Grinch and Rosanna Lambertucci can argue. Unlike other leavened products, Pandoro was born as an industrial product and does not come from an artisan tradition like 99% of Italian products. It is perhaps also for this reason that these buttery leavened products are still the last supermarket product that we would have the courage to give to someone. Have you ever seen anyone give away bottles of Carapelli oil or a basket of Barilla pasta?

It is therefore worth doing the ranking immediately for this Christmas 2021.

Melegatti – 5 ½

A historic presence of Christmas at the supermarket. Melegatti is not only a brand of industrial sweet leavened products, it is also the name that corresponds to the creator of Pandoro. On October 14, 1894, Domenico Melegatti patented the pandoro in Verona. From that moment the icing sugar will invade the party tables like the snow in Cortina. As for Bauli, here too we are faced with an iconic packaging in which blue stands out and supports the gold writings. How much elegance. Apart from pandoro and panettone, we can’t think of any other supermarket product that works so hard in packaging. We always feel a certain tenderness for those with a good company history and Melegatti enters the shopping cart by right as it represents the first pandoro in history.

Too bad the poem ends as soon as we open the package. The bottom of the pandoro is overcooked, almost burnt. Butter is the third ingredient, before sugar. A good sign, however, that we do not find on tasting. Pandoro is not very soft, overall the taste is good but we don’t like cooking defects. Imagine reaching the end of a slice where the last bite is the burnt one. Ruined Christmas and cracked family relationships because, sharing the slice with a relative, you tried and trimmed the bottom, charred part.



Galup – 6-

Galup is the Piedmontese company based in Pinerolo that has made its way mainly for its leavened products, perhaps becoming the first company to make panettone outside Lombardy. We have chosen their pandoro which is certainly the most expensive of this ranking, with a price above 10 euros. It lends itself to being a pandoro to give as a gift for its vintage and well-kept wrapping. We expect fine raw materials and special processing but, apart from the use of fresh eggs from free-range farming, the rest is absolutely not relevant. Natural flavors are not indicated and, what leaves us doubtful is the specification on the use of non-EU ingredients. For a product made of flour, butter, eggs and sugar, why go this far for ingredients?

The shape of the pandoro is good, with no particular defects, the color inside is yellow. It could be the presence of butter but we can’t take it for granted. The straight line tasting is good but without special effects. From a pandoro with a history and a considerable price we believed we would receive more satisfaction. But we also believed in Santa Claus once.



Motta – 6

Here we are still grappling with Motta, the historic bakery leavened company that also produces pandoro. We hope for them that things can go better than the other ranking. But no, between one thing and the other Motta always remains on the line of sufficiency. It does not carry major flaws, it has an ingredient list similar to the other medium-low range pandoro, but it does not even have particular merits with it. The packaging is also sufficient.

A little boredom and a little discouragement for this pandoro which is not very soft and therefore will be destined to become the stuffed pandoro that someone prepares every blessed Christmas. Badly whipped cream, rum that looks like alcohol to clean the windows and chopped pistachios that makes gourmet. Don’t leave Santa a slice for Christmas Eve or you’ll find yourself just a book on how to choose what to eat.



Trunks – 7-

Whoever was involved in designing and coloring the pandoro Bauli package was already in the future. Break away from traditional colors to use a perfect one, pink with gold and purple lettering. The world celebrates the birth of a divine boy and we present ourselves with the pink gift. No gender, when there is powdered sugar. Not to mention the shape of the package: round, ideal for making masks and helmets that will keep children away from Youtube videos for five minutes. At the supermarket, Bauli looks at us and sings that song there and the pandoro slips into the trolley like a sled in the snow.

Out of the box, the pandoro has the classic shape, but all very round, including the bottom. Butter appears as the fourth ingredient on the label and the milk is skimmed, powdered. On the nose the scent of sugar is clear compared to other pandoro. At the bite the softness is clear and the sweet stands out above the butter taste. Bauli is the pandoro of children or of those who, at Christmas, want to go back to being a child and not give a damn about the frivolities of fine palates. A piece of history of the Italian confectionery industry that has built the identity of our parties – nothing to do with Coca Cola though, of course-.



Maina – 7

Pandoro Maina carries these somewhat anonymous packages that make you feel a little short arm if you buy them, regardless of the price. But the substance is there. We choose it because it has an ingredient list in line with other brands of the same level (including Bauli), where butter is the fourth ingredient listed. However, the use of fresh milk strikes us positively.

We sprinkle the icing sugar and sink our teeth into the leavened product. Super soft, pleasant taste even if the driving flavor remains the sugar. Considering the price and the taste, this pandoro convinces us a lot. It is an honest Pandoro that is liked in a transversal way: from children to grandmother, to teenage cousins ​​angry with the world, to aunt who is in a hurry to eat dessert because she has to load the dishwasher.



Tre Marie the Magnificent – 8+

Go without fail. It is one of the things that pushes us to buy supermarket products and it is the thing that happens with the Tre Marie pandoro. Also in this case we are talking about a product with a higher price range than the average, above 10 euros. But this time the difference is palpable. Tre Marie tells us about the selection of ingredients but we go straight to the point and look at the list. The butter is the second ingredient in order and it is not just any butter but a French AOP (our PDO). This is the Beurre Charentes-Poitou, which should give a richer and more enveloping taste to the leavened product.

It must be said, however, that Il Magnifico Tre Marie is not their traditional pandoro but a bit of a premium product which, however, also seems to be the most distributed in supermarket chains. We are also struck by the perfect shape. You can bring it to the table without being ashamed of the gouges shapes that all the other pandoros have. The scent is clearly pleasant, the color of the dough is not yellow like others, but the pandoro is soft to the touch, it will also be thanks to the 40 hours of leavening. It is the best pandoro in the supermarket and the higher price is justified by the use of ingredients: from AOP butter to fresh milk. We would also like to see the use of natural flavors.

Maybe it won’t snow outside, maybe this year you won’t receive a perfect gift but with Il Magnifico Tre Marie you will rediscover the magic of that Christmas you thought you had lost. But rest assured. You will lose it again on January 7th, returning to the office.

