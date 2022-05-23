the ranking of the top 10 scorers in the Champions League

The Champions League is the most beautiful of European competitions, find out who are the 10 players who have scored the most goals since its creation.

The French well placed

Since its creation in 1955the Champions League has seen the best players in the history of football. Van Basten, Maradona, Di Stefano, Muller, Ronaldo, Messi… But also French people! Zidane or Platinum shone in C1. While neither is in the competition’s top 10 scorer rankings, two other strikers have their names inscribed in the big-eared cup legend.

Karim Benzema and Thierry Henry are two of the best centre-forwards in the Champions League. Evidenced by their crazy statistics in the competition! Kylian Mbappe, despite his 23 years, should also very quickly integrate this prestigious ranking. There is no doubt that the PSG player will quickly climb into the top 10 to reach the heights.

Who is the C1 top scorer?

Of course, the title of top scorer in this competition that fascinates all football fans in the world is disputed between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Portuguese and the Argentinian beat (almost) all Champions League records and continue even 15 years later to score many goals each season.

But in your opinion, which one is at the top of the ranking? Find out who are the 10 best scorers in the history of the C1 to find out!