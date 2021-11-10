the rankings of the top 100,000 are ready

The Cashback, ie the reimbursement of 10% on expenses made with electronic payment instruments up to a maximum of 150 euros per semester, seems destined to go down definitively. The drafts under discussion in recent weeks of the possible Budget Law 2022 they should in fact lead to the overcoming of the state reimbursement plan.

The measure had been introduced in 2021 from Conte government to increase the use of credit and debit cards for in-store purchases. The plan also included one special prize for the people who used the cards the most during the various periods of the concession: the former 100 thousand by number of transactions could aspire to a credit on the current account of 1,500 euros. But when will the refund arrive?

Super Cashback: that’s when the refund will arrive

Today the first communications arrived, directly on the IO app, to those among the 100,000 citizens who made the largest number of valid transactions during the first half of the year. If the payments of the 150 euros relating to 10% of the expenses made in the first half of 2021 have already taken place, the users who have been more active with credit cards have not yet received the 1,500 euros “promised” of the Supercashback. But now they can begin to celebrate, because those who fall within the hundred thousand just in these hours have received the message that certifies the “win”. And in addition to having confirmation that you are entitled to the amount, he also knows that he will receive the transfer within the now imminent November 30.

By that date the ranking will be published directly on theapplication IO, but could also be disclosed via the website of the Mef you hate PagoPa. In any case, all cashback participants will get a notification on SMS of the bank transfer. Winners may also receive, a few days in advance, a message on the IO application or other applications that allow them to join the State Cashback.