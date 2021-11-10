Business

the rankings of the top 100,000 are ready

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman14 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

The Cashback, ie the reimbursement of 10% on expenses made with electronic payment instruments up to a maximum of 150 euros per semester, seems destined to go down definitively. The drafts under discussion in recent weeks of the possible Budget Law 2022 they should in fact lead to the overcoming of the state reimbursement plan.

The measure had been introduced in 2021 from Conte government to increase the use of credit and debit cards for in-store purchases. The plan also included one special prize for the people who used the cards the most during the various periods of the concession: the former 100 thousand by number of transactions could aspire to a credit on the current account of 1,500 euros. But when will the refund arrive?

Super Cashback: that’s when the refund will arrive

Today the first communications arrived, directly on the IO app, to those among the 100,000 citizens who made the largest number of valid transactions during the first half of the year. If the payments of the 150 euros relating to 10% of the expenses made in the first half of 2021 have already taken place, the users who have been more active with credit cards have not yet received the 1,500 euros “promised” of the Supercashback. But now they can begin to celebrate, because those who fall within the hundred thousand just in these hours have received the message that certifies the “win”. And in addition to having confirmation that you are entitled to the amount, he also knows that he will receive the transfer within the now imminent November 30.

By that date the ranking will be published directly on theapplication IO, but could also be disclosed via the website of the Mef you hate PagoPa. In any case, all cashback participants will get a notification on SMS of the bank transfer. Winners may also receive, a few days in advance, a message on the IO application or other applications that allow them to join the State Cashback.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman14 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

where they force us to withdraw, a nightmare (and not just for the elderly) – Libero Quotidiano

7 days ago

Silk Faw, 1,050 new hires in the Emilian Motor Valley

1 day ago

Cardano stops at $ 2 | But that could be a good sign

1 week ago

Tesla’s shadow is on the Volkswagen summit crisis

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button