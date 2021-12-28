the ransom is worth 35 million

It comes by itself, the reason why the Juventus is now looking for a striker is that those currently on staff are less prolific than desired at the time of purchase. In all, 19 markings have been made by Paulo Dybala (8), Alvaro Morata (7), Moise Kean (4) and Kaio Jorge (0) in this first part of the season. Especially the Spaniard, who also sacrifices himself a lot for the team, is in shortage. Considering the role of central striker that he has lately covered (with Kean in external version). The Spaniard returned to Juventus in 2020 with the formula of an onerous loan and right of redemption. The bianconeri immediately paid 10 million euros to theAtletico Madrid for the loan in 2020-21. Another 10 paid them at the beginning of this season (thus choosing not to proceed immediately with the redemption). In June they will be in a position to exercise the purchase option and pay another 35 million or to “free” Morata. The third way could be to treat the ransom at lower amounts. The choice of Juventus will obviously be conditioned by the name of the new striker in January, as well as by Morata’s performance in the coming months.