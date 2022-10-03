the rant of a legend on Cristiano Ronaldo and the “lack of respect”

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

It’s a defeat that hurts Manchester United very much. By losing in the derby against Manchester City with a wide gap (3-6), the Red Devils have hit rock bottom and one of the symbols is the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, who remained on the bench during this prestigious poster . Before Erik Ten Hag, in lunar remarks, then ensures that he did not bring CR7 into play out of “respect for his career”. A treatment that made a certain Roy Keane jump.

The legendary former Manchester United midfielder, now a Skysports consultant, did not hide his anger by pointing out a lack of respect for the Portuguese star.

“I think Man United are disrespecting Ronaldo. I think he should have been released before the end of the transfer window. Alright, you’re the manager, you need options but you don’t cling to Ronaldo to sit him on the bench. He is one of the greatest players of all time. He played him in one or two European games. It’s just going to get uglier and uglier as the season goes on. They should have let him go when the opportunity arose. He had options, I know that for a fact. But keeping Ronaldo to sit on the bench, I think is ridiculous for a player of his stature. »

Cristiano Ronaldo, a problem in the locker room?

And Roy Keane to estimate that the management of CR7 could even degenerate in the near future, his case being able to create real problems in the locker room.