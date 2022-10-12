The rapid increase in covid infections begins to overwhelm hospitals in Germany | Society

A nurse attends to a covid patient in the ICU of the Fulda hospital in central Germany. Boris Roessler / Getty

The rapid increase in covid infections in Germany, with a 50% increase in beds occupied by coronavirus patients in just one week, has begun to overwhelm the country’s hospitals. “Hospitals are reaching the limit of their capacity,” Gerald Gad, president of the German Hospital Association, said on Wednesday, quoted by the RDN media group. “Hospitals are facing extremely difficult weeks, there are already bottlenecks in the first Intensive Care Units (ICU), and winter is yet to come,” he added. Gad does not rule out that it will soon be necessary for some centers to cancel non-urgent interventions again.

The German Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, has explained that it is “the beginning of a wave of autumn and winter”. For his part, the director of the Intensive Medicine Registry (DIVI), Christian Karagiannidis, has pointed out to RDN that in some German regions there are already hospitals in which there are hardly any free beds in the ICUs. According to DIVI data, there are currently some 1,660 positive patients for coronavirus admitted to German ICUs.

One of the main problems of hospital centers is that there is a lack of personnel – there are health workers with long absences due to covid – which, added to the significant increase in positive patients, suppose a greater burden for health personnel. According to information offered by the German press, some hospitals and especially their intensive care units are already working to the limit, as is the case in some regions of Bavaria, Hesse and in several cities in North Rhine-Westphalia. These media already describe these areas as “hot spots” in which there are hardly any free ICU beds and where part of the staff is infected and, therefore, absent until the disease passes.

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology, last Tuesday the seven-day cumulative incidence stood at 799.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany, while a week ago there were 374 and a month ago, 220, 9. According to the RKI, in the last 24 hours, 136,748 new cases were detected and 199 deaths were recorded. However, this statistic is only influenced by the positives detected with PCR tests, which at the moment are only carried out on specific occasions, so the experts assume that the real figure is three to five times higher.

The rapid increase in infections has alerted the country’s health authorities. The Minister of Health said on Wednesday that the country is at the beginning of a seventh wave and has warned that this time it could be accompanied by a flu epidemic. Lauterbach has advised that those over 60 receive a combination of the fourth dose against covid – the second booster – and the flu vaccine.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, around 34.26 million people in Germany have been infected by the coronavirus, and the authorities have so far registered 150,919 deaths related to the disease. However, the Robert Koch Institute also estimates that around 32.76 million patients have recovered. It is also estimated that 1,349,389 people continue to be considered actively infected with covid-19, an increase of 79,787 active cases compared to the previous day. To reach that figure, the estimated number of recoveries and deaths and confirmed cases is taken into account.