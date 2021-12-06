The rapid rise of the Albanian mafia

Between 2018 and 2020, the majority of arrests in Europe for cocaine trafficking involved Albanian citizens: 266 people, more than the 257 Brazilians and 168 Colombians arrested in the same period. The increase in arrests also coincided with a change in quality: if for years the Albanian traffickers had limited themselves to being the labor force of other criminal organizations, now the criminal groups, structured on the model of the Italian ‘Ndrangheta, have built solid relationships with drug traffickers in South America, especially Ecuador, have increased their influence.

As a simple supporting actor, the Albanian mafia has imposed itself everywhere. According to a recent Europol report, it controls a large part of the UK cocaine market and in Europe has strong interests in Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Greece. For logistical and proximity reasons, the country where his business is most prospering is Italy.

During a conference in August, Nicola Gratteri, public prosecutor in Catanzaro, who has been involved in the fight against the ‘Ndrangheta for years, said that “for at least three years I have been saying that in Europe there is an emerging mafia, the Albanian one. Albania is a corrupt country, where it is easy to bribe public officials. And if I leave Albania and I already have economic power, I can strengthen myself as an international mafia ».

A proof of the activism of the Albanian mafia comes from the police operations. For example, in September 2020, the Los Blancos operation hit the strongest Albanian clan in Europe, the Kompania Bello. The Italian police, Europol and Eurojust, the European agency for criminal judicial cooperation, participated in the operation. The investigations started with a violent brawl that took place in 2014 in the center of Florence. Two opposing groups of Albanian citizens clashed, competing for prostitution squares between Florence and Prato. Police discovered that some of the people arrested were also involved in drug trafficking.

To communicate with each other, the various members of the organization used the messaging system of BlackBerry mobile phones: following the communications, and after an investigation lasting years, the European police discovered a cocaine trafficking that from Ecuador arrived in the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam. . From here the cocaine left again, even towards Italy, aboard double-bottom trucks. «On each package», explained the national anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho, «the“ Bello ”brand was placed to validate the alleged quality of the product».

21 Albanian citizens ended up in prison, while another 80 had been previously arrested in the Netherlands, Albania, Belgium, Ecuador, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Greece, Romania and Hungary. The two leaders of the organization were also taken: Denis Matoshi, 40, arrested in Dubai, and Dritan Rexhepi, also forty, captured in Ecuador.

Rexhepi, considered the head of the Kompania Bello, had been residing in Ecuador for many years. He had arrived in the wake of Adriatik Tresa, long-time leader of the Albanian mafia in South America, who was assassinated on November 20, 2020 in the closed community of La Aurora, near Guayaquil, the most populous city in the country. Four hit men disguised as policemen showed up at the door of his villa, killed him and his bodyguards and walked away. Tresa was well known by the South American and European police forces. It controlled an ever-growing part of the cocaine trade from one continent to another. In Ecuador he had found a solid and comfortable base.

There are many reasons why the Albanian mafia has chosen Ecuador as the center of its business: the 700 kilometers of border with Colombia, the central location, the ports and above all the widespread corruption among police and judges. The presence of Albanian drug traffickers in the country has been reported since the early 2000s. And in 2011 the director for South America of the American DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), Jay Bergman, said: “There are Albanian, Ukrainian, Italian criminal gangs. , Chinese in Ecuador, all have a slice of the product to distribute in their respective countries “

Until 2016, the Albanian mafia limited itself to providing support to the ‘Ndrangheta which had traffic control from South America. That year, however, there was a great expansion in demand from European countries: production increased and the South American narcos looked for other interlocutors. The Albanians were ready. They made deals with Constru, one of the strongest paramilitary groups, formed by former members of the FARC, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, and owner of the fields in the Putumayo department, where cocaine production is huge. The Albanians were among the first to exploit submarines to transport cocaine from Ecuador to North and Central America. A submarine carrying seven tons of cocaine was discovered in 2013 in Limones, in the province of Esmeraldas in northern Ecuador.

– Read also: Narcos submarines arrive in Europe

In Italy too, the Albanian mafia began as a supporting actor and then established itself as an independent and increasingly powerful organization. According to the 2020 annual report of the DIA, Anti-Mafia Investigation Department:

«The Albanian criminals present on most of the national territory express themselves through different levels of operations. Some act within small groups, including multi-ethnic groups, for the commission of crimes against property. In other cases, the presence in the country of structured and long-lasting criminal organizations has been found that operate in a manner similar to those of “typical mafias”. Albanian crime is mainly active in the trafficking of drugs and weapons as well as in human exploitation of prostitution sometimes in functional agreement with organizations of different ethnic groups (Romanian and Nigerian) ».

The Albanian mafia has deep relationships with all Italian organized crime groups. Relations with the Sicilian mafia date back to the 1990s when Cosa Nostra, hit hard by the initiatives of the judiciary, found an effective ally in Albanian families. According to police reports, important Mafia families now have their headquarters in Vlore, Albania, while in Italy they have contracted out the prostitution racket to Albanian organizations. Business relations with the ‘Ndrangheta are very close. Important elements of the Kompania Bello, later arrested, lived in Calabria, in Platì and Bovalino. And a close collaboration between ‘Ndrangheta and Albanian crime has long been discovered in Northern Italy, especially in Piedmont and Liguria.

With the Sacra Corona Unita, the Apulian mafia active above all in Salento, the agreements have been stable for years. The Albanian gangs use the Apulian coasts to bring marijuana and hashish to Italy, especially from Valona: the Sacra Corona Unita provides rubber boats, smugglers and docking points.

The Albanian mafia is founded solely on family ties. The clans are called fis and they are the expression of one or more families who still have blood ties between them. There is a board of directors, the Bajrak, comparable to the Mafia dome. Each group has a leader, the Krye, and a deputy chief, the Kryetar, which in turn has a deputy who is the man of liaison with all the members of the organization. No one, within the clan, is considered a laborer. An English journalist, John Lucas, who has studied Albanian clans for a long time, wrote that «Albanian gangsters say that a sense of honor prevents them from receiving orders. Criminal relationships are equal, and when a boss makes decisions, instructions are usually given with respect, to avoid offending others. “

There is no oath formula for clan members; however, there is an unwritten code based on the besa, that is, trust, respect for one’s word. Lucas always explains: “Besa is the pivot of a code of honor summarized by this motto: “When an Albanian gives you his word, he gives you his son” ».