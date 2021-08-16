the rapper attacks those who claim not to wash

Cardi B lashes out at stars who admit they don’t wash, following the No Wash trend: the harsh criticism of the American rapper.

Wash only when necessary is the new trend that has taken hold in Hollywood. A trend that has fueled a debate in which many stars have entered. Last, but not least, Cardi B. The rapper, in particular, went down there very hard against those who are in favor of washing less! Personal hygiene is an important thing and the 28-year-old American artist asked her followers on social media: “What happens to people who say not to shower? Bother“.

Cardi B against the stars who join the No Wash

The trend No Wash, which involves much less attention to personal hygiene and less frequent washing to avoid wasting water, has been around for several years. There was one of the first to confess this trend Leonardo Dicaprio, while the taboids had gradually revealed a similar approach to the issue by other famous actors, such as Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Russell Crowe and Matthew McConaughey.

In recent days they have rekindled the debate Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher, who revealed in their podcast that they don’t think it makes sense to use soap every day, and that their kids only get their kids to bathe when the dirt starts to show. A way of thinking that Jake Gyllenhaal also found in agreement.

Cardi B as The Rock

The rapper wasn’t the first to line up in the No Wash fashion cons. Before her he had already thought about it The Rock, who had openly claimed to be the exact opposite of celebrities who don’t wash, stating that they actually do three showers a day: a cold one as soon as you wake up, a warm one after training and a warm one after work.

The question, only apparently trivial, has been taken up in recent days by the African American journalist Jemele Hill and linked to the racial and social one. According to the woman the white celebrities who pride themselves on not washing do so only because they have the privilege of not having to worry about stereotypes, which blacks don’t, as they are considered by many to be ‘inherently dirty’. Could this be what led Cardi B to choose to openly ‘come out’ on the issue?

