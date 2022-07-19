The rapper likes to take care of her children herself

Cardi B is not yet 30 years old but she has already written a lush chapter of American rap without, however, hiding her life as a mother. How to reconcile the musical career and the family life? She is the perfect example.

Cardi B, the perfect mother

If most female artists use nannies to take care of their children from birth, Cardi B is not of this breed. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, the rapper revealed that she never needed nannies or her mum to take care of her children.

“Your parents have already lived their lives and raised their children. They are older and no longer have the same energy as when they were 20 years old. I am never far from my children because it is my responsibility as a mother,” she explained.

And yet, the artist had initially planned to entrust his first child to a nanny in order to focus on his career. “I hadn’t released my first album when I found out I was pregnant. Everyone was very nervous about my career and my future, but I kept telling them, “It’s easy. Believe me, I’ll get a nanny and she’ll move in with me. It’s not going to be a headache.” »

In the end, just like with the birth of her first baby Kulture aged 4, she put her career on hold after the birth of her second baby Wave (1 year old).

Cardi B, a titanic rapper

Earthy beauty, seductive figure, cavernous voice, it’s the perfect definition of Cardi B. The American rapper made a sensational entry into the fold of American rap by appearing on a remix of Shaggy entitled “Boom Boom” in 2015. Combining power Vocal with finesse, puntsch with sweetness, the native of New York will really take a step forward with the release in 2017 of her single “Bodak yellow”, a hit hit that puts her at the top of the charts.

With musical works like “Bartier Cardi”, “Invasion of Privacy” in 2018, the artist confirmed her immense status as an exceptional rapper. As a reminder, Cardi has already collected distinctions, in this case the prize for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.