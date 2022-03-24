the rapper operated on the abdomen- Corriere.it

Of Chiara Maffioletti

Fedez in the hospital: in the management of his illness, her courage and great love are revealed

Having courage does not mean not being afraid but being able, while trying it, not to scare those around us. Fedez and Chiara Ferragni they are two courageous parents. Even in the midst of probably the most complicated days of their lives, they haven’t given up on celebrating their little girl’s first birthday, Victory. Together they published a photo taken on Sunday on their social media profiles, explaining that they had anticipated the cutting of the cake because they already knew that shortly after “Dad would be in the hospital (but he will be home soon)”. Yesterday, as the singer had anticipated on Instagram, was really “an important day”. On Tuesday, Fedez was hospitalized and operated on the abdomen at San Raffaele in Milan, a hospital that the couple had supported during the first Covid wave with a powerful fundraiser for emergency intensive care, then set up in the early stages of the pandemic.

Underwent surgeryis currently awaiting some exam results which will be crucial in establishing the course of care. So to define that “important path that I will have to take and that I feel like telling”, which he himself had spoken of, revealing, with his eyes swollen with tears, that something was wrong. The next few days, therefore, will be essential to define precisely the clinical picture, but one of the certainties is that the disease was dealt with with great timing. Alongside Fedez, all along, there was another personal certainty of his, his wife, “always by my side, day and night”, as he himself explained in thanking her, together “with my family and my friends who went out of their way to keep morale high. Thanks to our two stars who manage to create magic without even realizing it: give me the strength to face all this ».

To “all this”for now the singer he did not want to give a more precise name. But already in the video in which she shared the path she was about to take, she had said: «I am making this video to exorcise, in the hope that it will also be good for me. Unfortunately I was found to have a health problem but luckily it was found with great timing ». Courage, once again. Because when millions (more than 13 on Instagram alone) of people choose you as a model, what you do, what you say inevitably takes on a different meaning. The Fedez-Ferragni couple up to now he had built a sort of modern fairy tale, in which a rapper in a song makes fun of the most important influencer of all, without imagining that for those rhymes they would then meet, fall in love, get married. Without imagining that together they would become parents of two children, eventually ending up being one, the Ferragneza name they are fond of too.

But between luxury and good feelingsin their fairytale there was also room for social commitment (such as during the pandemic), for battles (for example for gender equality), for reflection. Now, in the modern fairy tale it also finds its place the illness. They will talk about that too. Meanwhile, with a few images, they have already managed to give more than a life lesson.