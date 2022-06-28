the rapper remembers Kim Kardashian in his moving speech…

The completely undercover American rapper made his first public appearance in months.

Kanye West reappeared this weekend at the BET Awards, after months away from the spotlight, for his controversial social media behavior with exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Completely covered with his face, the American rapper appeared on stage to pay tribute to his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

During his speech, West did not hesitate to proclaim his admiration for Diddy, to whom he says he owes a large part of his work in the studio, since he was one of his great inspirations and took advantage of the microphones to talk about his former partner.

“I will seek his advice to this day… He inspires many of my choices. Many of my life choices. My wife chooses. And here we are, thank you for that”said the controversial musician.

“This man has been through and survived a lot and knocked down a lot of doors, so we could hold on. I know for myself that I could be here today. He knocked down so many doors of classism. Taste, culture, swag. Puff if I never told you, I love you. You are my brother”he said very moved.

Ye then explained to the audience that paying tribute to Diddy was the only reason he made a public comeback. Let us remember that for months he disappeared from media radars, after signing his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

“You know, I took a little break… I said, I just want to declare myself legally dead for a year. Nobody, nobody messaged me. You know I just wanna be off the grid”did he declare

Since the controversial statements that Kanye made on his Instagram account against Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, the singer has decided to stay away from social networks and although he has been surprised at times with his ex , sharing unique moments with his four children, he preferred to keep a low profile, so much so that he canceled his presentation at Coachella last April.