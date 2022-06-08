The rare request that Julia Roberts made to be in ‘Friends’: that Matthew Perry write an essay | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Something that characterized the show during its seasons was that various Hollywood stars participated in all of them, from the most popular of the moment, to those who were just beginning their careers such as Brad Pitt, Winona Ryder, George Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Bruce Willis or Sean Pean.

At one point in the series there was the possibility that Julia Roberts had a special participation and although she was interested in the proposal, she had a singular request to give the definitive yes and go out with the protagonists.

During ‘Friends: The Reunion’ Julia Roberts’ request was explained

This was announced by executive producer Kevin Bright, in the program “Friends: The Reunion”, which premiered in 2021 through the HBO Max platform.

In it, the iconic actors could be seen again remembering their recording days, laughing and commenting on some anecdotes that were unknown even to the most faithful followers.

In his moment of participation, Bright explained how Julia Roberts made the strangest request of all to be in ‘Friends’ as Susie Moss, a girl with whom Chandler manages to go out, but in the end he realizes that she is an old classmate of the institute who seeks revenge on him.

How did Matthew Perry manage to convince Julia Roberts to be on Friends?

Julia Roberts made a strange request that the protagonist of ‘Friends’ did not hesitate to comply without asking the reason behind her demand.

“Getting Julia Roberts was very exciting. The story of how we got her on board is pretty incredible. Matthew Perry asked her to be on the show and she said, ‘Write me a paper on quantum physics and I’ll do it.’ I understand Matthew went away, wrote an article and faxed it to him the next day.”

Thanks to the actor, Julia did not hesitate to act and thus left one of the most memorable chapters. To date, the real reason behind her requesting that essay is unknown; However, it was discovered that both celebrities were flirting by sending each other fax messages shortly before the ‘Friends’ proposal was finalized.

“She was very interested in him because he is so charming. They flirted a lot by fax. She would send him questionnaires like ‘Why should I go out with you?’ and we screenwriters try to explain why,” was the statement made by screenwriter Alexa Junge.