the world of aesthetic operations it is becoming broader and the techniques are more perfected. There are some operations that are well known, such as breast augmentation or lifting, but there are others that are more than surprising. we tell you the rarest operations that our celebrities have undergone in recent years.

bichectomy

This operation is becoming more and more popular among celebrities, it offers a more defined and triangular look on the face, working as a liposuction of the cheeks. It is a simple operation that gives a sharper face and recovery is very fast.

Not all celebrities dare to say what operations have been done, but Mario Vaquerizo he had no hesitation in commenting that he had undergone this operation. It can also be seen in Megan Fox, Belinda or Mila Kunis.

Canthoplasty

Many celebrities are looking for a more exotic look and unique with its operations. To achieve more slanted eyes, you can opt for Cantoplasty, which allows narrow the look and make it more seductive or stylized.

It is a very natural operation that many celebrities with round eyes perform to show off a look of scandal.

Brachioplasty

nothing like some firm arms without flaccidity so that the passing of the years is not noticeable in the body. With this operation, excess skin is removed from the arms so that they are firmer and smoother with movement.

There are several techniques, more or less invasive, depending on the needs of each case. It is known that this operation could have caught the attention of Leticia, the current queen consort in Spain.

ankle liposuction

Almost all parts of the body can be operated on to make them more aesthetic and the ankles were not going to be the exception. This is an operation that requires a lot of detail that looks for remove the fat accumulated in the anklesis usually performed with very fine cannulas, as the area is delicate.

A curious solution to put an end to wide ankles that don’t quite fit in with the style of many. Later, finer and more stylized legs are achieved.

hand rejuvenation

The hands are one of the fastest aging parts of the body, they show the age of the person even before the face or neck. His skin is very exposed and is not given as much care as other areas. When they start to wrinkle, many celebrities opt for a infiltration treatment to add volume to the area, not only providing extra hydration, it also hides the veins or tendons that appear more marked over the years.

There are also those who are encouraged with treatments for erase the spots that appear on the skinusually with continued exposure to the sun for years.

Knee smoothing and liposuction

The knees are a complex area for many in the world of celebrities, therefore, they undergo a knee smoothing that removes wrinkles and leaves them completely smooth and without folds. There are also those who are encouraged to remove fat from that area to show off slimmer and more stylized legs.

It is one of the rarest operations to which celebrities are subjected, in addition, it is not the cheapest, but there are celebrities who have thrown themselves into the pool with it as Demi Moore or Sharon Stone.