We saw the official announcement a few months ago, and today the price of the car overhaul undergoes the expected increase. The increase in the tariff started yesterday 1 November 2021, the base price of 45 euros goes up, and goes to 54.95 euros. A price increase for all motor vehicles, but it is possible to benefit from a bonus.

How much does anyone who decides to do the car check in a private inspection center spend on everything (the most voted option)? The rate is in fact 54.95, to which also 22% VAT and 10.20 euros of DMV rights must be added. The payment of the rights for the DMV must be made to the postal current account 9001 at a cost of € 1.78 (1.46 + VAT), the total therefore corresponds to 79.02 euros.

The Budget Law with the decree of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Economy established this increase of 10 euros on tariffs, but also made available a state compensation, called “Safe vehicles bonus”. Premise: since 2007 we have not seen an increase in the price of the revision; today’s one adjusts the costs to the Istat indices, with a price increase of 22% of the current tariffs. From the 66.88 euros that we paid in the private centers with which we have an agreement, today we will instead spend 79.02 euros, while at the 45 euros motorization we will go to 54.95 euros.

The government has decided to complement the increases with a contribution, which has the aim of mitigate the effect of the tariff increase for Italian motorists. And so it was decided to introduce this bonus worth 9.95 euros for those who have to submit the car to overhaul from today to 2023. The Executive makes limited resources available, for this reason those who intend to take advantage of the compensation must be careful.

The dedicated fund is of 4 million euros for the three-year period, disbursed until resources are exhausted. A date will be set for the click day, the principle “who comes first, stays first”. Most likely it will be possible to proceed before the Christmas holidays, around 20 December. What is the correct procedure for making the request? To register (and to access all PA services today) you need the SPID, the National Services Card or the Electronic Identity Card. To apply, you must enter the revision date, license plate number, IBAN to receive the bank transfer and email address.