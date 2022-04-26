the rate of positivity rises and reaches 18%. Towards the ordinance for the extension of the obligation of indoor masks
The news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Tuesday 27 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 24,878 new cases and 93 deaths. Collapse of the tampons and positivity rate of 17.9%. Hospitalizations are on the rise, intensive care is stable. The Government is working on extending the obligation to wear masks indoors also in May: the order of Speranza is awaited this week. Meanwhile, 90% of the population over 12 have completed the primary vaccination course, but are struggling with the fourth doses.
Worldwide 510,239,715 infections and 6,220,718 deaths. In China, partial lockdowns in Beijing: a new Shanghai is feared.
Turn on notifications to receive updates on
Fedriga (Regions): “We await government position on masks”
On the use of masks indoors “let’s see what the Government says. We still have to discuss as a Conference of Regions, we will do it with respect to the positions of the Government”. On the part of the Regions there is “no ideological position: we concretely see the proposals also with respect to the data that the Ministry of Health will provide. We have no foreclosures of any kind”. This was stated by the president of the Fvg and of the Conference of Regions, Maximilian Fedrigaon the sidelines of a meeting in Trieste.
New study, symptoms one year later for 6 out of 10 healed
Infection with SARS-CoV-2 passes, but i symptoms often remain and can last a year or even more for 6 out of 10 healed. The new evidence on the aftermath left by Covid-19 comes from a study by the Luxembourg Institute of Health presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), in progress a Lisbon. The researchers examined nearly 300 people 1 year after the diagnosis of Covid-19. The sample had a mean age of 40.2 years and was divided into three groups based on the severity of their initial infection: asymptomatic, mild, and moderate / severe. The results showed that 59.5% of the participants had at least one symptom of Long Covid one year after the initial infection: fatigue, shortness of breath and irritability are the most common ailments.
Indoor masks, where they will be mandatory from May 1st
The government is working on a new measure that will be approved in the Council of Ministers on Thursday. Indoor masks will remain in some activities even after May 1st. The meeting with the experts should take place tomorrow, followed by the Council of Ministers on Thursday. The technical details of the provision have not yet been decided – whether it will be a new Covid decree or an ordinance of the Minister of Health – but the government is sure: it will be done. So no goodbye to masks on May 1st, as foreseen by the end of restrictions calendar approved by the government a month ago.
Agenas, wards employment rises to 16% in 24 hours but intensive care is stable
Intensive care, Covid
After having dropped to 15% in recent days, the occupation of ‘non-critical area’ wards by Covid patients in Italy rises by one percentage point, returning to 16% (a year ago it was 32%). At the regional level, there are few fluctuations and 5 regions that exceed the 20% threshold: Umbria (34%), Calabria (27%), Abruzzo (23%), Sicily (22%), Basilicata (21%). In Italy, on the other hand, intensive care employment is stable at 4% (this was also 32% in one year) and none exceeds the 10% threshold. These are the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 25 April 2022, published in the past few hours.
Andreoni: “Keeping a mask indoors even in May, it’s not a drama”
Professor Massimo Andreoni.
“The anti Covid containment measures must be removed without instrumental propaganda but according to the epidemiological trend. mask indoors even in May it is not a tragedy, since it is practically the only measure left and, given the data of the infections, there is a risk that by removing the obligation it will open up to everyone free. A big risk which we cannot afford now. “Adnkronos Health Maximum Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit). “And if there is anyone who thinks that in three days, between now and the end of April, the positive curve will go to zero, that’s fine – remarks Andreoni -. But it is good to tell the truth to the Italians and wait a little longer to remove the mask closed, let’s say that a reassuring fact could be that of wait for infections to reach 5,000 a day“.
Sileri: “There is no correlation between acute hepatitis in children and the Covid vaccine”
“There is no correlation with the new coronavirusnor with the vaccine Covid. The most likely hypothesis would seem a possible infection with adenoviruswhich does not normally cause hepatitis, but which maybe in concomitance with another infection or other factors causes severe liver damage which can lead to hepatitis. There are still a few cases, which is why not much is known. “The Undersecretary for Health explains this. Pierpaolo Sileriwho spoke this morning to Radio Inblu 2000, speaking of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children. “It was not the vaccine against Covid-19, there is no vaccine for children under 5, in the United Kingdom they do not vaccinate them under 10 – remarked Sileri – there is no correlation with the vaccine or the virus. In the majority of cases, adenovirus positivity has been identified, but this is not enough to establish a relationship “.
Covid in Veneto, 2,002 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours
In Veneto 2,002 infections were recorded yesterday, against 2,053 the previous day. These numbers, however, could be affected by the low tracking activity during the April 25th bridge. There are 4 victims. The figure for currently positive subjects falls, 73,834 (-487). On the other hand, the update on the hospital situation is negative: 893 (+16) beds are occupied in the medical area by Covid patients, and 32 (-2) those in intensive care.
Sileri: “In a few weeks, remove masks from airplanes”
“We will definitely eliminate the mask in many circumstances and obviously this week will be notified of where they will go or not be used. But it is clear that we must gradually abandon it. Maybe you leave it for trips in airplanecertain means of transport or in some offices but then slowly, in a few weeks we will also remove it from there “. Pierpaolo SileriUndersecretary of Health, a InBlu2000 Radio. “My advice – he added – is: let’s keep them in our pockets, because wherever there is a gathering or possible circulation of the virus or someone who has cooled down, we can put it in”.
Covid Tuscany, there are 1,203 new cases
The new cases of Covid registered in Tuscany are 1,203 out of 8,117 tests of which 1,513 molecular swabs and 6,604 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.82% (74.8% on first diagnoses). The president of the Region Eugenio Giani communicates it on Telegram.
Covid and holidays, what changes from 1 May
Summer is approaching and many Italians are booking their holidays after another year affected by the Covid pandemic. Let’s see what rules you must respect to go to the beach or to the city, in Italy or abroad.
Vaccinations Italy, over 136 million doses administered
There are 136,613,343 doses of vaccine administered in Italy, compared to the 141,900,434 delivered, that is 96.3%. The total of the over 12 audience who received at least one dose was 49,373,392, that is 91.45% of the population. The total of those who received the third additional dose / booster was 39,270,190, equal to 84.10% of the potential pool of those who completed the vaccination cycle for at least 4 months.
Beijing, other mass tests targeting 20 million people
Beijing today started mass anti-Covid tests in 10 other districts of the city, in addition to the central one of Chaoyang, aiming at coverage of about 20 of its 23 million total residents, amid widespread fears of an upcoming rigid lockdown like the one still operating in Shanghai, China’s worst outbreak. The capital announced on Monday that it had ascertained another 32 infections of Covid-19, plus one asymptomatic, based on data from the Municipal Health Commission. In Shanghai, with 52 new deaths, infections dropped to 17,000 (from about 19,500 on Sunday), of which 1,661 confirmed and 15,319 asymptomatic.
The writer Mario Vargas Llosa has “beaten Covid”
The Peruvian naturalized Spanish writer Mario Vargas Llosa, 86, Nobel Prize for Literature 2010, “beat Covid” and was discharged from the Madrid hospital where he was hospitalized last week after contracting the coronavirus. The announcement was made yesterday on social media by his son Alvaro. “Now the recovery will continue at home,” added the son on Twitter, posting a shot of the famous father, wearing a tracksuit, together with his three children Alvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana, in the hospital (photo below). “Thanks to life-saving science and medical staff for their dedication. We will always be grateful to them – you have been fighting this pandemic for years. All our admiration goes to you,” the son added on Twitter.
The news on Covid-19 today, Tuesday 26 April
The Covid-19 emergency continues in Italy and in the world. In our country in the last 24 hours 24,878 new cases and 93 deaths have been recorded according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. The processed swabs are 138,803 so the rate of positivity it rises from 17.2 to 17.9%. Ordinary hospitalizations become 10,050, or 155 more than yesterday, while intensive care remains 416, like yesterday, with 26 admissions a day. Here are the details of the infections region by region:
- Lombardy: +2.359
- Veneto: +2.053
- Campania: +2.939
- Emilia Romagna: +3.403
- Lazio: +2.772
- Piedmont: +1,084
- Tuscany: +1.504
- Sicily: +1.777
- Puglia: +1.933
- Liguria: +519
- Brands: +716
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +273
- Abruzzo: +940
- Calabria: +823
- Umbria: +517
- PA Bolzano: +168
- Sardinia: +461
- PA Trento: +156
- Basilicata: +249
- Molise: +212
- Aosta Valley: +20
The Government is working on the extension of the obligation to mask indoors also in May. Experts need caution, Minister Speranza could sign the ordinance in Week. They struggle with the administration of the fourth doses of the vaccine, but in the meantime 90% of the population over 12 has completed the vaccination cycle.
Worldwide 510,239,715 cases and 6,220,718 deaths. Fear in Chinamass test and mini lockdown a Beijing: the capital risks becoming a new one Shanghai due to the spread of the Omicron variant.