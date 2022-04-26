the rate of positivity rises and reaches 18%. Towards the ordinance for the extension of the obligation of indoor masks

The news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Tuesday 27 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 24,878 new cases and 93 deaths. Collapse of the tampons and positivity rate of 17.9%. Hospitalizations are on the rise, intensive care is stable. The Government is working on extending the obligation to wear masks indoors also in May: the order of Speranza is awaited this week. Meanwhile, 90% of the population over 12 have completed the primary vaccination course, but are struggling with the fourth doses.

Worldwide 510,239,715 infections and 6,220,718 deaths. In China, partial lockdowns in Beijing: a new Shanghai is feared.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on