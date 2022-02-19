The rating of ‘Pasión de Gavilanes II’ falls on Telemundo two days after its premiere

Telemundo is making its premiere with the sequel to “Passion of Hawks“, the international success that captivated the world audience. The original cast of the soap opera met to tell a new story almost 20 years after the first part was made.

danna garcia, mario cimarro, Paula King, John Alphonse Baptista, Natasha Klaus and Michael Brown They returned to their iconic characters and there was a lot of expectation to see them together again. Despite the great promotion that was carried out to prevent the public from the premiere, its rating has not been the most spectacular and in the following days the audience has dropped horribly.

It was on Monday, February 14, that “Pasión de Gavilanes II” premiered on Telemundo with a total audience of 1 million. In the segment of adults between 18 and 49 years of age, this telenovela reached 468 thousand.

The premiere numbers were below the only other telenovela airing on the Hispanic network — the Turkish melodrama “Hercai.” This last production achieved 1.3 million in total and 502 thousand in the specialized segment.

On Tuesday, February 15, the second chapter of the Colombian soap opera was broadcast and this time it reached 921 thousand in total and 402 thousand in the demo. From one day to the next, the audience fell by 80,000 viewers.

However, the public decline did not end there since for its third broadcast on Wednesday, February 16, “Pasión de Gavilanes II” reached 842 thousand in total and 372 thousand in the demo. This same night, “Hercai” reached 1.2 million in total and 372 thousand in the demo.

It is common for the rating of the premiere week of a telenovela not to be stable since each production requires the commitment of the audience to continue night after night. The negative here is that the rating has not yet stabilized and has been going down instead of going up or staying the same.

However, these numbers only represent the percentage of people who watched the telenovela live and do not add the people who watched it recorded or on the different streaming platforms such as the Telemundo app or Peacock Premium subscribers. Viewers’ habits have changed in recent years and there are more options for how television products are consumed that are not counted in these figures.

“Pasión de Gavilanes II” airs Monday through Friday at 10pm/9c on Telemundo.

