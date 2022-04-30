The raunchiest Ana de Armas movie you’ll want to find on Netflix

Anne of Arms She is one of the actresses of the moment who has conquered even the heart of James Bond for her natural beauty and her great talent for acting, at almost 34 years old, since April 30 is her birthday, this Cuban is managing to dominate the world.

Among his most outstanding films is The Night Clerk of NetflixNo Time to Kill, Blade Runner 2045 and Between Knives and Secrets, but soon we hope to see a movie starring her on the Netflix platform and that is rated for adults.

Related news

To celebrate the birthday of Anne of Arms We will talk to you next about his most recent project that you will soon be able to enjoy in Netflix and that has caused a lot of controversy because of the theme, the tone and how it looks Anne of Arms in this film that we already want to be released on the platform.

Ana de Armas rated C

It is said that this new production will be among the best films of history according to its director who is Andrew Dominik director of Kill them softly and Mindhunter.

The film starring Anne of Arms is named Blonde and talks about one of the most sensual, controversial and historical characters in world popular culture, Marilyn Monroe.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the death of the sexual icon par excellence Marilyn Monroe And it is Anne of Arms the one in charge of giving her life in this new biographical film of the actress and model.

The movie It has earned the NC-17 classification due to the explicit sex scenes that will take place within the film, where actor Adrien Brody will also appear in the role of Arthur Miller, the last husband of Marilyn Monroe and that it is really said that it was because of him that the actress began to plummet emotionally.

There is no release date or more information about it yet. movie produced by Netflix which is the first to have this classification starring Anne of Arms giving life to Marilyn Monroebut what we do have are images of her on set and we must say that she is identical.