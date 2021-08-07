The Raven: plot, cast and curiosities about the film







Writer and poet, Edgar Allan Poe he is known worldwide as one of the most influential literary authors of all time, from whose pen genres such as the detective story, the psychological mystery and, above all, horror have developed. The latter is what Poe is most famous for, and his stories about it have continually been a source of study and adaptation. Cinema has also appropriated it on several occasions, bringing works such as The pit and the pendulum And Three steps into delirium. The 2012 feature film The Raven (here the review), however, does not refer to a specific story, but to the figure of Poe himself.

The title, which takes up that of the famous poem The crow, in fact, it must not suggest an adaptation of this. The film written by Ben Livingston And Hannah Shakespeare it is inspired by some real episodes in the poet’s life, but also including elements taken from his novels. Thus a story is constructed that is not a biography but a hybrid in which Poe’s stories seem to come to life to torment him, in a succession of increasingly frightening and complex events. Halfway between detective detective and horror film, The Raven it is such a fascinating experiment directed by James McTeigue, former director of V for Vendetta.







A film therefore similar to what it will later also be Victor – Dr. Frankenstein, where the author and his works meet in unexpected and fascinating ways. For lovers of this kind of dark films, which mix fantasy with horror, The Raven is a title to be rediscovered absolutely. Before embarking on a vision of this, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The Raven: the plot of the film

The story takes place in 1849, with the city of Baltimore shaken by a series of brutal murders. These deaths, however, in the eyes of the Detective Emmett Fields they are not random, but follow a very precise logic and methodology: the killer kills by meticulously following the steps that describe the bloodiest murders of the Edgar Allan Poe. The writer, now reduced to disarray, divided between alcohol and drugs, is therefore called in first person to help the police in their investigations. However, there are many doubts about Poe’s abilities and the only ones who believe in him are his girlfriend Emily Hamilton and the printer Ivan Reynolds.

Before realizing it, however, what must have been a story connected only to his stories, turns into a real nightmare when the killer kidnaps Emily. Allan Poe, therefore, will find himself having to exploit his imaginative potential and his deductive skills not to write a new story, but to be able to save the woman he loves from certain death. At the same time, he will have to fight against the suspicions of those who see him as the architect of the murders. As the story tightens around the protagonists, frightening truths will come to light, demonstrating how real nightmares can be.

The Raven: the cast of the film

To bring the character of Edgar Alla Poe to life, the actors were initially contacted Joaquin Phoenix And Ewan McGregor, who however refused to participate in the project. He has thus taken over in their place John Cusack, known for films such as Being John Malkovich And High fedelity. Particularly methodical actor, he prepared for the role by studying and deepening the famous poet. He thus documented both his works and his life full of excesses and mysteries and from what he learned he built the psychology of his character. Cusack also lost a lot of weight in order to be more realistic as a man addicted to alcohol and drugs.

Next to him, in the role of Emily Hamilton there is the actress Alice Eve, known for movies She’s out of My League And Before We Go. Originally, however, the part was offered to the actress Noomi Rapace, famous for the trilogy of men that hate women. Colonel Charles Hamilton, Emily’s father, is instead played by Brendan Gleeson. The publisher Henry Maddux has the face of Kevin McNally, while typographer Ivan Reynolds is Sam Hazeldine. In the role of Detective Fields there is instead Luke Evans, actor best known for his role as Bard the Archer in the trilogy of The Hobbit. The actor was initially approached for this role Jeremy Renner, who however gave up to star in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

The Raven: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The Raven it is in fact available in the catalogs of Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Friday 6 August at 9.15 pm On the canal Italy 2.

