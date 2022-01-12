The RBIS token will go up more than Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ether

SPONSORED POST *

RBIS is the native token behind the ArbiSmart project, and the recent turmoil around the currency seems to be more than justified. The investment platform is generating consistent and reliable passive returns and the community is growing at an accelerating pace.

RBIS, the token with an impressive surge

RBIS has already risen in value by over 940% and with the token listing starting this month and new developments in the pipeline for 2022 that are designed to transform ArbiSmart into an end-to-end crypto financial hub, analysts expect prices to surge in the coming weeks and months. .

An automated crypto arbitrage

ArbiSmart performs thecrypto arbitrage automated that takes advantage of the cases in which a coin is available on multiple exchanges at different prices at the same time. These price disparities occur for a wide variety of reasons, such as differences in trading volume between larger and smaller exchanges, and occur with the same regularity in both a bull market and a bear market.

The way it works is that ArbiSmart, which is linked to 35 exchanges, scans hundreds of coins 24 hours a day for price disparity. He then buys the coin on the exchange with the lowest available price and then automatically sells it on the exchange where the price is higher for the best possible profit.

As a user of the platform, you simply deposit funds and then the algorithm takes over, transferring your funds into RBIS and using them to perform automatic crypto arbitrage for the profits starting from 10.8% and reaching up to 45% depending on the size of your deposit.

Aside from the sizable profits, the main benefit of this cryptocurrency investment strategy is that it provides great hedging against falling prices. Even in a slump, price discrepancies between exchanges will continue to show up with the same consistency, so your crypto capital will hold its value and you will continue to earn steady profit. In fact, the profits of cryptocurrency arbitrage are as reliable as you can calculate in advance exactly how much you will earn in a chosen time period, with any deposit amount.

In addition to the profits from cryptocurrency arbitrage, you can also earn returns by storing your funds in a high-yield, long-term savings account, where your funds are locked in for a set period. You can earn up to 1% interest per day, depending on the currency of the account, the duration of the blocking of funds and the amount of the deposit.

The increasing value of RBIS presents another source of constant passive profit for token holders. The coin has already climbed to nearly ten times its original price without even falling during bear markets and analysts expect an increase of 7,000% by 2023. More tokens don’t just translate into higher capital gains. ArbiSmart recently introduced voting rights and the more tokens you have, the more votes you can use to help decide the future direction of the company.

Generate greater global demand

This January, ArbiSmart is starting to listing RBIS on cryptocurrency exchanges, a process that is expected to continue throughout 2022. As RBIS becomes globally available for trading, buying and selling, new communities will be exposed to the token, with each further exchange.

Own one EU license it means that ArbiSmart has been limited in terms of the customers it can accept. Now that it is accessible through exchanges, it will become available to a much wider audience, as well as those who have been able to purchase RBIS through the platform.

Greater exposure means greater recognition and greater popularity and legitimacy. Each new exchange will further establish the token’s long-term profitability and add to trading volume and liquidity levels.

ArbiSmart’s crypto ecosystem is fueling demand for the token, offering better terms and higher returns to RBIS holders who are using other utilities from the ArbiSmart project. The token supply is over, and the amount of RBIS that can be created is limited to 450M RBIS. Hence, as the demand for the token increases the supply will decrease, causing the price of the token to go up. Demand will be pushed even higher over the course of 2022 with the introduction of an extensive suite of new RBIS utilities.

Building an end-to-end crypto ecosystem

To date, ArbiSmart has built a thriving community by providing consistent passive profits in the industry through crypto arbitrage and ArbiSmart savings programs. However, the company is about to extend its reach as well become a digital finance hub which offers a wide range of cryptographic services.

2022 will be a busy year for ArbiSmart. This quarter the development team is introducing a yield farming program using DeFi aggregators which are provided through UniSwap. The service will offer one of the industry’s most impressive annual returns as a reward for providing liquidity. In exchange for the loan of their capital, participants will receive interest in RBIS and 0.3% on each transaction.

Another utility in the pipeline for early 2022 is a mobile application compatible with both iOS and Android devices which allows you to manage your ArbiSmart account, from anywhere. This will be immediately followed by an interest-generating portfolio that supports both FIAT and crypto, offering returns of up to 45% per year.

Another RBIS utility set to drive demand for the token in the first half of 2022 is the NFT market. ArbiSmart’s unique collection of 10,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs), ranging from digital photos and drawings, to video and audio recordings, will be purchasable using RBIS.

Momentum will be sustained in the second half of 2022, with the release of a series of crypto-supported banking services, including crypto debit cards, IBANs, and payment services between ArbiSmart accounts and global banks.

The second half of 2022 will also see the launch of a cryptocurrency exchange with competitive trading fees and exclusive conditions for RBIS holders. Additionally, ArbiSmart will introduce a financial launchpad for new tokens, through the allocation of capital to help launch and share the success of promising new crypto assets.

The ambitious and rich roadmap for next year promises to open the doors to a much wider audience for a token that already has a loyal and constantly growing community. As the listing process takes off and begins to gain momentum, sky’s the limit. Now is the time to buy the token. Buy RBIS today, before the demand exceeds the supply and the price jumps to the moon.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.