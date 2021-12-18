the re-edition of the Amiga goes into production! All included games revealed

After the announcement of SEGA Astro City Mini V and the activities of the Analogue Pocket scalpers, the day holds more surprises for retrogaming fans. The representatives of Retro Games have in fact confirmed the entry into production of The A500 Mini, the “pocket” re-edition of the legendary Amiga 500.

The updated version that recalls the successes obtained at the turn of the 80s and 90s by Commodore’s “videogame” personal computers will emulate the architecture of the original system and, with it, the experience offered in its use as a home console , all enclosed in a small-sized body.

The new trailer packaged by Retro Games sets for the March 25, 2022 the launch of The A500 Mini. Accompanying the video we also find a message in which the British company unveils the last two games present in the back console: the sci-fi puzzle Paradroid 90 and the pool simulator Arcade Pool. To these will be added 23 more video games that will give life to a catalog of all respect: among the titles pre-installed in the console we will find Simon The Sorcerer, Worms, Another World, The Chaos Engine and many other games.

The system will also boast full support of WHDLoad and, with it, the ability to load other Amiga games using a suitably formatted USB device: all the installed titles will boast new save and “quick resume” functions.