The re-elected mayor of Miami will receive part of his 401k plan in Bitcoin

Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, announced plans to receive part of his 401 (k) in Bitcoin (BTC) just a month after he began receiving part of his salary in BTC.

In addition to being the first lawmaker in the United States to accept a portion of his salary in Bitcoin, Suarez wants to dedicate a portion of his retirement savings to Bitcoin based on a “personal choice,“ explained in an interview with Real Vision:

“I think it’s a good asset to invest in. I am convinced that its price will increase over time. “

Suarez highlighted that Bitcoin’s success is closely linked to trust in the system, intrinsically “open source and not manipulable.The mayor revealed that he has started a receive part of the salary in Bitcoin with the help of the third-party payment processor Strike.

Additionally, Suarez announced that the city administration accepts Bitcoin payments from Miami residents. As he explores the various options with which to enable Bitcoin payments for retirement savings, the mayor is determined to establish an adequate system in 2022.

“Thank you Governor DeSantis for following Miami’s lead by welcoming innovation and crypto companies to Florida! Now you have the chance to lead by example as governor and receive your next salary in Bitcoin. “

In an effort to further promote Bitcoin adoption in Miami, Suarez announced on November 12 that will distribute Bitcoin as dividends directly to each eligible resident.

As Cointelegraph reported, the City of Miami will split and distribute the BTC returns earned from staking its in-house cryptocurrency, MiamiCoin, initially launched by Citycoins to fund municipal projects while generating returns. With the aim of transforming the city into an important crypto hub, Suarez announced: