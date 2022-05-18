the Reacher actor rounds out the cast!

The filming of Fast and Furious 10, called Fast X, began several days ago with the inevitable Vin Diesel, aka Dominic Toretto, as the leader. But several newcomers will come to share the bill with the 54-year-old actor. Besides Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), fans of the car movie will be surprised to see Alan Ritchson.

Little known to the general public a few years ago, a main role in Blue Mountain State and a second in Hunger Games neither changing anything, the American actor, singer and model is starting to climb the ladder. It was by landing the title role in Reacher that he made a real name for himself. This series being a small screen version of the movie Jack Reacher starring Tom Cruise.

Alan Ritchson will therefore fill the XXL cast of Fast X a little more with, in addition to those already mentioned, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Don Omar, Ludacris and even Kurt Russell and Helen Mirren . It is also the actor himself who confirmed his participation in the feature film on his Instagram account by sharing an article by…

