The reaction of a teenager when Angelina Jolie entered a cafeteria in Ukraine

Angelina Jolie visited the city of Lviv, as ambassador of the Agency of the United Nations Organization (UN) and the office of the High Commissioner (UNHCR ACNUR, for its acronym in English). The actress performs a tour of various shelters in Ukrainea country that has suffered the invasion of Russia.

On this trip, the celebrity went to a coffee shop and did not stop to sign autographs and greet some fans. His visit to this place was recorded by a person who shared the video on his social networks. What is striking about the recording is a teenager who never notices Angelina’s presence and remains very focused on her cell phone.

After these images went viral, the 14-year-old named Julian spoke to a local media: “I sat at the table, I heard someone speak English and I thought it was an American Instagram celebrity.” Furthermore, he noted: “When I got home, my mom showed me a video that our neighbor shared with her.And it was already popular. It was like a waking dream. All apparently real, but as if you could also wake up and everything disappears.

On his trip, the Hollywood star appeared at the Training and Rehabilitation Center (1-3 grades) “Harmony” (“Harmony” by its English name) by Borislav. According to the city councilthe actress and her team brought a very good mood to the children during their visit, adding that Angelina had a fruitful approach with little ones from the Luhansk region.

It should be remembered that Jolie arrived from April 30 in Lvivwhere he first visited western Ukraine and could be seen interacting with various refugees in care centers, according to the agency report AFP. During his tour, he was also in the hospital for children injured during the shelling of the Kramatorsk station (this) on April 8, attributed to Russia, and which left more than 50 civilians dead, according to the governor.

The actress spoke to Ukrainians who had to flee combat zones and with the volunteers who provide psychological help at the Lviv station, and appeared at the central railway station, where he exchanged words with Ukrainian volunteers who provided medical help and advice.

Furthermore, she had a difficult time during a visit in Lviv when she had to be moved to a safe place amid fears of an imminent rocket attack. The actress was filmed as she was walking briskly with an entourage as an air raid siren sounded. She took time to wave to the camera and said that she was fine when she was asked.

Angelina Jolie has been a Goodwill Ambassador at UNHCR for more than 10 years, a collaboration that has led her to travel around the world in terms of forced displacementmaking her a champion of their cause. Burkina Faso, Venezuela, Bangladesh, Peru, Iraq, Syria, Kenya, Jordan, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ecuador or Turkey are just some of the countries, cities or territories in which the American actress.

