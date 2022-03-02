The reaction of Gérard Depardieu, a friend of Putin and a Russian national, after the invasion of Ukraine

Gerard Depardieu hugs Vladimir Putin

french actor Gerard Depardieu, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called for an end to the war in Ukraine and invited the contenders to negotiate. This call comes as the Russian military continues to deploy to try to take control of Kiev.

“Russia and Ukraine have always been brother countries. I am against this fratricidal war. I tell them: ‘stop the guns and negotiate!’”, declared Depardieu in a statement to the French agency AFP.

The great figure of French cinema, who also has Russian nationality, called the news agency by telephone to make public his position against the war.

And in addition, he was in charge of putting together and publishing a post on Instagram where his anti-war statement to AFP is written on a photo of him.

The publication of the French actor on Instagram

Depardieu obtained a Russian passport in January 2013, due to disagreements with the tax policy of then French President François Hollande. Since then, the actor has called Russia “a great democracy” and has praised Putin, whom he compared to Pope John Paul II.

Actor and director Sean Penn attends a news conference at the Presidential Office in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022 (Reuters)

In Hollywood they also sided with Ukraine in the war with Russia.

American actor and director Sean Penn is in Kiev, where he went to shoot a documentary.

“Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians, lack”wrote the president’s office on Facebook. “The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” he added.

“I support Ukraine”, the actor tweeted. Ashton Kucher, whose wife, actress Mila Kunis, was born in Ukraine.

Ashton Kutcher’s message

Interested and moved by the horror unfolding in Ukraine since the time of the Russian invasion, Kutcher, in a subsequent tweet, posted on Monday, February 28, wrote: “Social media post: If you know someone from Russia, call them. and tell him that his media is lying to him. Ukraine doesn’t want to fight, it just doesn’t want Putin’s rule and doesn’t want to be occupied.”

“You don’t have to sit idly by when a big kid hits a little one,” said writer Stephen King. Among his many other tweets on the subject of the war in Ukraine, he directly attacked Vladimir Putin. “For the first time in a long and infamous career, Putin looks stupid. It must be a shock for him.” wrote.

Stephen King tweet

Madonna also joined the list of celebrities who have spoken out in favor of Ukraine in the last week in the conflict it has faced against Russia since February 24, the day Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of the neighboring country.

Throughout several posts shared on her Instagram account, the “Like A Virgin” singer gave her support to the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, and also compared Putin to the dictator Adolf Hitler in some of his images.

On the other hand, the British singer Elton John joined voices around the world who have condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where the bombing began last Thursday, and during a concert in New Jersey, referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “little bastard”.

The music icon recalled that he has visited Ukraine many times as part of his AIDS foundation, after which he stated that “some people are horrible, aren’t they?” referring to the Russian president. “Absolutely appalling. There is no justification for this. You little bastard, I hate him.”said the singer-songwriter.

(With information from AFP)

