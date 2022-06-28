the reaction of his daughter and Vin Diesel

A decade after his death, Paul Walker will have his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor who played Brian O’Conner in the “Fast and Furious” franchise will be one of three artists to receive this posthumous tribute in 2023.

According to the official website of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this type of star is only awarded to one person each year. However, the organizers made an exception and decided to award the award to actress Juanita Moore and singer Jenni Rivera, in addition to Walker.

“The panel carefully selected these talented individuals and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become a part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk,” said the president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. .

Paul Walker thus joins his fellow franchise members who already have a star on the Walk of Fame such as Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron. Meanwhile, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau and Ellen Pompeo will also receive their stars over the course of the next year.

The news announcement was celebrated by the followers of the action saga, and the reaction that stood out the most was that of Meadow Rain Walker, daughter of the late actor, who shared a photograph of her father through her official Instagram account. «Hollywood Walk of Fame 2023! Congratulations, dad! I know the young you would never believe it, I also know you’re looking down with your infectious smile, feeling embarrassed and grateful,” Meadow’s message noted. “You earned this, you deserve it and more. I love you!” added the young influencer.

For his part, Vin Diesel, a friend and colleague of Walker, joined the celebrations by commenting on Meadow’s post. “I can’t tell you how much this means. No, I’m actually doing it at our next family dinner. I’m crying,” said the star of “Fast and Furious.”