The reaction of Jesús Corona before the departure of his son from Cruz Azul

José de Jesús Corona would not be happy with Cruz Azul after the departure of his son

February 24, 2022 5:19 p.m.

Jose de Jesus Corona has been a benchmark for Blue Cross for more than 10 years, since he has achieved multiple titles with the Celestes and has been their most emblematic team, which is why several fans consider him a legend of the institution.

Although now it seems that their relationship has been fractured because, according to various sports media, their son, Michael Coronawho played in the U-17 team, has left the institution due to the lack of opportunities.

It is for this reason that Corona has received a severe blow because one of his dreams was to see his son debut with the team shirt with which he became a Mexican soccer legend.

Now he has reacted to the departure of his son because it seems that this has not gone down very well in his family after Michael Corona He had been with the Celestials since childhood and they expected him to debut with them in the future and continue the family legacy.

What was Corona’s reaction to the departure of his son?

The Mexican goalkeeper was not summoned before the F.C. for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions, which caught the attention of the media because it was expected that he would at least be in the call, but the player was ruled out to even go to the bench.

