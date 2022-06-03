The reaction of the fans to the third in discord of Shakira and Piqué

The rumors of the separation of Shakira Y Gerard Piqué They filled social networks. Everything would indicate that the Colombian singer and the Barcelona player would have ended their relationship after 12 years as a couple and two children together. As usual, dozens of versions appeared on the Internet about the reason for the breakup. One of the strongest has to do with a supposed third party in discord: Is it Chris Evans?

Neither of the two celebrities referred to the separation. And although they did not try to deny it, they did release some clues that could confirm it. This is how users interpreted it on social networks when a video that had an important actor as the protagonist went viral. We talk about henry cavillwho is world-renowned for bringing to life Superman in the DC Comics movies. A cross between them left images that sparked theories.

It was in the Cannes Film Festival where she shone on the red carpet, making the Hollywood star hypnotized by her presence. After fans gave their opinion on a possible romance at the door, a new actor appeared as the third party. Is about Chris Evansthe interpreter of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apparently, he would have started following her these days with the intention of conquering her.

Although they did not exchange messages publicly, the artist did not take long to return the follow and be just as interested. It is not the first time that the heartthrob has been attracted to Latin artists: previously, he commented that her crush was none other than Camila Hairin addition to being repeatedly linked to Ana De Armasthe Cuban actress with whom he shared the filming of Knives Out, Ghosted Y The Gray Man.

Are Shakira and Piqué separated? Is Henry Cavill in love with Shakira? Is Chris Evans looking to conquer Shakira? All these questions triggered endless hilarious comments on Twitter, in addition to memes that propose an epic battle between Superman and Captain America. Although none of the four celebrities expressed themselves publicly, the creativity of the users never ceases to amaze.

+ Shakira, Henry Cavill and Chris Evans memes