The reaction of the Wolves fans when Raúl Jiménez was sent off

Raúl Jiménez was sent off in the Wolves game against Leeds

March 18, 2022 4:20 p.m.

Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez did not have a very good afternoon with the Wolves and was sent off against Leeds, an exit that greatly complicated the team of the Wolves who were up with two goals and turned them around.

Raúl Jiménez was very anxious on the field of play and committed two reckless fouls, the same ones that were not forgiven by the central judge and showed him the red card.

Upon leaving the Molineux stadium, Raúl Jiménez came out to applause, as the Wolves fans understood that the second card should not have been, after the clash he had with the rival goalkeeper.

Will Raúl Jiménez leave Wolves at the end of the season?

Strong rumors have sounded about the departure of Raúl Jiménez. The Wolves board would be analyzing the sale of several players, because they do not have a budget. The intention is to qualify for international tournaments, to avoid the departure of players.

