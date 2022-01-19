The reaction of these children reminds us of the importance of feeling represented in cartoons and books

Animated films and storybooks are (still!) Too little inclusive. There is no room for the representation of black people and other ethnicities, except in rare cases

We Italians don’t notice it, but in the vast majority of cartoons and storybooks the characters have white skin and European features. The famous masterpieces of the Disney or Marvel’s beloved superheroes. There is no place for black, Asian or Hispanic characters, except in very rare cases. And when it happens, the joy and the surprise are really great, indeed irrepressible, especially for the little ones.

This is confirmed by the very tender reaction that some children had when they saw on the screen the characters of the new Disney animated film “Encanto”, in which they could finally identify themselves.

In these days, the photo of Kenzo, a two-year-old African American boy who was immortalized in front of the TV next to what appears to be him in a cartoon version, went around the world. The little one could not help but notice the incredible resemblance to one of the protagonists of the story, Antonio Madrigal: he too with black skin and curly and fluffy hair.

He seemed to be in a trance, he smiled and looked at the screen – the baby’s mother told the microphones of the American magazine PopSugar – Kenzo got up, turned to me and his father, smiling again. I think he thought he saw himself reflected on the screen, given the resemblance to Antonio.

But Kenzo was not the only child to appreciate the cartoon “Encanto”. A similar reaction to hers is shown by another girl named Manu, practically identical to Mirabel Madrigal, main protagonist of the animated film that tells the daring story of a Colombian family with magical powers.

Look what a lovely reaction!

Sifting through social media you will find several photos that immortalize the moment in which children identify with the characters of a cartoon or a storybook:

Cartoons and storybooks are still too little inclusive

It is useless to deny it. We have a problem with cartoons as well as storybooks. Most of the protagonists are white and have typically European features and are not representative of reality, which is much more diverse on an ethnic and cultural level.

The fact of not feeling invisible immediately had an impact on him – explained the mother of little Kenzo – It is essential that black children feel this way and that they feel connected to positive and optimistic images for the their self-esteem. There is power in representation and magic in creativity. This generation and the next will feel included because the industry is moving in a direction that reflects the true diversity of our world.

The famous actress of Mexican origins Eva Longoria also intervened on the question, explaining:

“If you don’t see yourself represented, it means you don’t matter to our community. That your story isn’t important enough to be told. “

In reality, things are starting to change, but unfortunately slowly. In recent years, highly successful animated films have been made such as “Oceania” and “Soul” which have brought stars of different ethnic backgrounds to the big screen than we are now used to. But the cases are still very few.

According to a recent study conducted by the NGO Common Sense, Hispanics constitute only 5% of film roles, despite the fact that in the United States they represent 18% of the population; while black characters in cartoons and films seen by children between the ages of 2 and 13 are usually described as violent and women appear in sexualized roles.

A survey conducted in the United States by Common Sense found that over 65% of parents believe that the media has a major impact on their children’s career aspirations; instead, six out of ten parents (about 57%) think it is important for their children to see actors and characters belonging to their ethnicity on the small and on the big screen.

How not to blame him? In 2022 it is really absurd that the film industry does not take into account the reality made up of different ethnicities, colors, religions and cultures, but which all deserve to be represented and known.

