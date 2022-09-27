The reaction that Amber Heard had after knowing the new romance of Johnny Depp

One of the news that shook the entertainment world in recent days was the new romance of actor Johnny Depp, who would be dating one of the lawyers who participated in his defense, in the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the expectation was focused in the reaction of the actress of Aquaman to the new romance of her ex-partner.

Apparently, after the radical ruling issued against Heard, the economic consequences that the entire legal fight had for her, as well as her response to him, indicating that she would appeal the jury’s decision, now the actress would be aware of other aspects of her life, and would have left behind what happens with Depp.

Precisely, after the news of the new romance of the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, a source of Entertainment Tonight He explained that Heard would be focused on her life, so she would not be interested in Johnny Depp’s romances.

“Amber doesn’t pay attention to what Johnny does or what happens in his personal life. She doesn’t care who she’s dating, she just wants to get on with her life.” The source close to the actress told the aforementioned medium, indicating that, after the Court’s ruling, Heard would be resuming her life.

However, the actress has been away from the media since the ruling against her was issued, which imposes a fine of 10 million dollars, as compensation for the damages caused to Johnny Depp by the legal actionas well as for the opinion column that Heard published in a recognized media outlet.

Johnny Depp would have totally surpassed Amber Heard

From the beginning of the trial, the circle of fans of artist Johnny Depp wanted nothing more than for the actor to go out with his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, during his televised defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. And it is that despite his notorious chemistry before the cameras and the jury, Vasquez repeatedly denied that there was anything romantic between her and her client; In addition, he stressed that she currently has a stable sentimental partner.

However, this story today takes a complete turn compared to what Depp’s followers expected, because Page Six reported on Thursday that Depp is currently dating one of his lawyers, but not Vasquez: it is Joelle Rich. She was the London lawyer who represented the actor in his UK libel case, against The Suntwo years ago.

Joelle Rich currently has a successful career in law and She is a partner in the London law firm Schillings.

“He has extensive experience in defamation, privacy and copyright litigation, having recently been part of the team that won a major privacy and copyright case in the public eye, and having also led a recent high-profile defamation lawsuit,” according to his company profile.

“A highly experienced litigator, Joelle’s goal is to use the law to ensure that her clients are protected from arbitrary interference in their personal or business life,” adds the information known in recent days.

The current girlfriend of actor Johnny Depp is currently married, but according to unofficial information she has separated after meeting Depp during his trial.

This was confirmed by an informant close to the woman, who told the U.S. Weekly who was married when she and the star of Pirates of the Caribbean they met for the first time, but now she is divorcing her husband.

In that sense, and according to this person, Depp’s lawyer and his spouse are separated, but supposedly they share two children.