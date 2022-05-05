the reaction to the triumph of Real Madrid

The spirit of Real Madrid appeared again 2:45

(CNN) — “We have a score to settle,” Liverpool star Mo Salah tweeted after Real Madrid staged an extraordinary late comeback against Manchester City to set up a clash with the Reds in the Champions League final on 28 December. may.

The last time the two teams met was in Kyiv in 2018, when Salah left the pitch in tears after being injured by a tackle from Sergio Ramos. Real Madrid ended up winning 3-1 and lifted their thirteenth European Cup.

Now, in Paris – after the final was moved from Saint Petersburg following the Russian invasion of Ukraine – the Reds and Whites will meet again.

Real Madrid, who hadn’t taken a single shot on goal all night, were trailing 5-3 on aggregate as the clock approached 90 minutes on Wednesday.

Then, two goals —one at the edge of the 90th minute and another in added time— from the newly entered Rodrygo left the scoreboard in a draw and took the game to extra time.

Buoyed by the atmosphere at the Bernabéu, Real continued their onslaught, earning them a penalty in the 95th minute. Karim Benzema stepped up, converted it and put his team through to the Champions League final.

The reactions to the incredible comeback of Real Madrid

Like the fans in the stadium, the reaction in the Spanish newspapers was delusional. “God has to come to explain it,” wrote the Spanish newspaper MARCA.

“Real Madrid is from another planet,” read the cover of AS.

Mundo Deportivo, a Barcelona newspaper traditionally associated with Real’s great rivals Barça, headlined “Groundhog Day”, referring to the Merengues’ extraordinary series of comebacks at the Bernabéu in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

In the quarter-finals, a hat-trick from Benzema in the second half of the second leg brought down Paris Saint-Germain and recovered from 2-0 on aggregate. In the semi-final against Chelsea, a late goal from Rodrygo took the tie into extra time before Benzema scored the decisive goal in the 96th minute.

This is how the Real Madrid party is lived at the Bernabéu 3:07

“I can’t say we are used to living this kind of life, but what has happened tonight has happened against Chelsea and also against Paris,” Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said, according to the BBC.

“If you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us keep going when it seems that we are lost.”

“The match was about to end and we managed to find the last bit of energy we had. We played a good game against a strong opponent. When we were able to draw, we had a psychological advantage in extra time,” he added.

It was “another crazy night,” Real midfielder Federico Valverde said, according to the BBC.

“When City scored, I felt that everything was falling apart: all that effort and that fight in every game, I felt lost. But the fans helped us a lot to keep fighting until the end. When the goals come in, you think ‘today we are going to win,'” he said.

And faithful to the chants that the Real fans chanted at the Bernabéu —”until the end, let’s go Real” and “yes, we can”—, the madridistas achieved another miraculous result for history.