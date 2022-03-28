The reactions of the actors during the Oscars 2017 circulate as if they were from 2022

Copyright AFP 2017-2022. All rights reserved.

A combination with the surprised faces of actors Matt Damon, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron and Meryl Streep, among others, circulates on social networks after on March 27, 2022, during the Oscar awards ceremony, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage. But the images, shared thousands of times on social networks, were actually captured during the 2017 award ceremony, when there was a mix-up and the winner for Best Film was “Moonlight” and not “La La Land”, as initially announced.

“Everyone after seeing Will Smith punch Chris Rock”secure this entry, “Will Smith hit Chris Rock in the face and this was the reaction of some actors present at the Oscars”, express this other. The combination of 15 images of actors was also shared on Twitter and circulated in English, Portuguese and Dutch.

Screenshot of a post on Facebook, made on March 28, 2022

According to users, the photos show the reaction of some of the attendees to the moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, who had just joked about the haircut of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Minutes later, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his performance in “King Richard” (“King Richard: a winning family” or “The Williams method” in Spain). “Love makes you do crazy things”Smith apologized, crying as he received the award.

But a reverse search of the viralized image combination shows that it has been circulating since 2017.

The reaction of most of the interpreters who appear photographed occurred during the 2017 Oscar awards ceremony, which ended with the confusion generated during the award for the best film category. The work announced was “La La Land” but seconds later it was revealed that, due to a mistake in the delivery of the envelope, the winner of the statuette was “Moonlight”.

The media published the photographs of the audience during those seconds of doubt and confusion. Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Dwayne Johnson can be seen in the photos in this Daily Mirror article with the same expressions as in the viral combination.

The protagonist of “La La Land”, Ryan Gosling, explained after the ceremony the reason for his gesture, which appears below and to the right of the combo. Charlize Theron’s incredulous expression can be seen in the photo of this tweet, where actor David Oyelowo also appears (right of the image, white tuxedo, who appears in the combo in the second row to the left of Theron).

The gesture of the actor Trevante Rhodes was analyzed in this article and in this gallery of images Mel Gibson can be seen in the same reaction as the viral combo.

Meryl Streep’s face was immortalized in this tweet and was also the subject of articles in digital media.

Young “Moonlight” actor Jared Piner and his genuine look of wonder (fourth row, left in viral combo) were immortalized by photographer Mark Ralston for AFP at the ceremony:

American actor Warren Beatty (center) shows the envelope with the 2017 Oscar-winning film, “Moonlight”, on February 27 of that year, in Los Angeles (AFP / Mark Ralston)

The reaction of actress Emma Stone, who won the Oscar for her performance in “La La Land” at that gala, can be seen in the background in a photograph distributed by the Reuters agency.

AFP Factual has not found the exact moment of the reaction of the singer John Legend (fourth row, on the right), who performed at the gala that year, and Barry Jenkins, director of “Moonlight” and who appears in the center of the viral combo .