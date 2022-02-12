The reactions of the daughters to the nomination of Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

The actress won the Best Actress award in 2003 for playing Virginia Woolf in “The Hours”.

Earlier this week Nicole Kidman shared her daughters’ funny reactions to her Oscar nomination.

On Tuesday, the Australian star was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos,” and for the accolade she faces Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Penelope Cruz.

On Thursday, Kidman revealed during an appearance on The View that when she got the news she was having breakfast with her daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11.

“I get a FaceTime call and my kids tell me, ‘Your phone is ringing, someone is calling you via FaceTime, Mom,” he recalled. “I answer and they tell me,” You’ve just been nominated for an Oscar. “

After the announcement, the star of the “Moulin Rouge!” she burst into tears, because “there was so much emotion about the film and I didn’t even realize I was harboring it” – but her daughters weren’t as moved by her success.

“My daughters haven’t turned a corner. They said, “Wow, congratulations, Mom. But come on, otherwise we’ll be late, we have to go, “joked Nicole.

Kidman, who is married to country singer Keith Urban, has been nominated for an Oscar five times. She won the Best Actress award in 2003 for playing Virginia Woolf in “The Hours”.

This year’s ceremony will take place on March 27th.

Covermedia