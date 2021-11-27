the reactions of those who drive it for the first time

There aren’t many ways to be successful in driving a supercar. If you can’t afford to own one, but have the right friendships, maybe you can get a “spin” on some friend’s sports car. Or in some dealership. Or as part of those famous “SmartBox” gift packages. The alternative is … to be a car tester! Where “taking a ride” is actually no longer enough, because we must also go further. In what sense?

Don’t get me wrong, we don’t drive a supercar a day either, but not a week or a month either. These are much rarer events. But sometimes it happens, and that in video that you find above is my first time: I left with Giuliano towards Romagna, to try the road on the road Lamborghini Huracan STO.

And considering that very often we think “how much I would like to drive a super sports car”, in the video we want to show you how that desire then goes to mix with the “fear” and “respect that the car inspires”, when you pick them up. the keys and you get on board, pressing that “power” button – proudly written in Italian. But, and it is also crucial, that you don’t have that much time to get acquainted with a 640hp beast.

From the track, but on the road

The Huracan STO is thought by Lamborghini as the most track-ready of the range, so much so that its name means Homologated Super Trofeo, taking up the racing nomenclature.

The less than 1,340 kg are pushed by the 5.2L V10 able to 640 hp, transmitted to the rear wheels through the seven-speed double clutch gearbox. The maximum speed exceeds 300 km / h.

The right numbers for a thoroughbred supercar, which as I said above certainly make you want to be able to test them on the road, but which oblige the driver to “show respect” towards the car when you take it to the limit.

The driving modes allow you to play with how much the Huracan STO has to leave room for the driver’s inputs, even if they are essentially two: “STO”, for the road with ESC that cannot be completely disabled, and then directly “Pista” which, if desired, leaves a who drives every freedom, from the ESC in off to the greater aggressiveness of the engine, gearbox and exhaust. To change are also the suspension, which stiffens in track mode (which on bad roads is not the best, but it should be so for a track mode).

For the impressions of driving on the track, however, I refer you to Andrea’s in-depth test, which you find below, because as I said before we are not here to tell you just how it goes, but to show it on video what it feels like the first time driving a supercar on the road – and what are the sensations, including the more in-depth ones “by testers”, that arouses in those behind the wheel.