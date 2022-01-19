by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: The Reader

Village: USA, Germany

Year: 2008

Duration: 123 min

Gender: dramatic, erotic

Subject: Bernhard Schlink

Direction: Stephen Daldry

Film script: David Hare

Production: Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein

Distribution in Italian: 01 Distribution

Photography: Roger Deakins, Chris Menges

Assembly: Claire Simpson

Music: Nico Muhly

Scenography: Brigitte Broch

Costumes: Ann Roth, Donna Maloney

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Kate Winslet, David Kross, Alexandra Maria Lara, Lena Olin, Bruno Ganz, Karoline Herfurth, Sylverster Groth, Burghart Klaubner, Jeanette Hain, Susanne Lothar, Alissa Wilms, Florian Bartholomai, Friederike Becht, Matthias Habich, Linda Bassett

With 5 nominations and an award won to the Press Oscar, 1 candidature ai Silver Ribbons, 1 candidacy a David di Donatello, 5 nominations and won an ai Golden Globes, 3 nominations and won a prize ad European Film Awards, 3 nominations and won an ai Critics Choice Award, “The Reader” (2008) he also won an ai SAG Awards , with a collection at Box Office Italy equal to 2.5 million euros . The excellent direction of Stephen Daldry – already known for “Billy Elliot” (2000) And “The Hours” (2002)– offers a captivating and multi-layered film in its different meanings: Daldry returns to show the ‘rites of passage’ linked to the adolescent phase and ferries the viewer (very delicate dexterity), from the erotic-romantic dimension to that of the Holocaust. The great photography (Roger Deakins, Chris Menges), the splendid interpretation of the protagonists (Ralph Fiennes And Kate Winslet) –embellished with the poignant music of Nico Muhly- together with a careful work of costumes (Ann Roth, Donna Maloney) and scenography (Brigitte Broch) , reveal the majesty of this orchestrated film ad hoc to stay impressed. Numerous metaphorical references that reach straight to the soul of the spectator (many strategic connections and flashbacks), who fully identifies himself in the dramas, capturing their infinite nuances.

Plot

We are in post-war Berlin. Michael (Ralph Fiennes) he finds himself casually entangled in a fleeting erotic adventure with a woman much more mature than him: Hanna (Kate Winslet) . The two meet regularly and, to intensify an already strong attraction, there is the propensity to read classical texts; in addition to sex. Hanna is in fact enchanted to hear the voice of that young ‘boy’ who reads literature and poetry with such enthusiasm that it intoxicates her. But the adventure ends. Michael undertakes his law studies: during the first years of his profession as a lawyer, he accidentally comes across the mysterious woman who has tormented his mind for years.