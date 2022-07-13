The real age of actors who played teenagers

That’s what I was like in high school: JanSport backpack, I wore a lot of vests, I parted my hair in the middle and a ponytail, I never lacked elasticated suspenders or low-rise jeans with embroidered flowers on the pockets. And so are the celebrities who play teenagers in high school: professional supermodels with flawless bone structure and flawless skin. And I’m not a scientist, but I have a hunch that the reason might have something to do with the fact that none of them were actually teenagers.

Hollywood has a long history of casting adults to play teenagers in movies and TV shows, which makes sense in a way: casting a high school student to play a high school student is a bit of a stretch, as most of high school students tend to be… in high school.

But there is a difference between hiring a 20-year-old to play an 18-year-old and hiring a 30-year-old to play a 16-year-old… Some casting directors have definitely pushed the envelope and cast actors! a decade older than their on-screen alter egos! Yeah, it turns out that the “teenagers” in a lot of your favorite movies and TV shows were already grown-ups when they were cast. I’m talking about hits like ‘The OC’, ‘Outer Banks’, ‘Sex Education’, ‘Mean Girls’, ‘Grease’, ‘Riverdale’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Derry Girls’ and even ‘Pretty Little Liars’, where, let me tell you, the biggest lie was that none of those girls were teenagers.