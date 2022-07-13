The real age of actors who played teenagers
That’s what I was like in high school: JanSport backpack, I wore a lot of vests, I parted my hair in the middle and a ponytail, I never lacked elasticated suspenders or low-rise jeans with embroidered flowers on the pockets. And so are the celebrities who play teenagers in high school: professional supermodels with flawless bone structure and flawless skin. And I’m not a scientist, but I have a hunch that the reason might have something to do with the fact that none of them were actually teenagers.
Hollywood has a long history of casting adults to play teenagers in movies and TV shows, which makes sense in a way: casting a high school student to play a high school student is a bit of a stretch, as most of high school students tend to be… in high school.
But there is a difference between hiring a 20-year-old to play an 18-year-old and hiring a 30-year-old to play a 16-year-old… Some casting directors have definitely pushed the envelope and cast actors! a decade older than their on-screen alter egos! Yeah, it turns out that the “teenagers” in a lot of your favorite movies and TV shows were already grown-ups when they were cast. I’m talking about hits like ‘The OC’, ‘Outer Banks’, ‘Sex Education’, ‘Mean Girls’, ‘Grease’, ‘Riverdale’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Derry Girls’ and even ‘Pretty Little Liars’, where, let me tell you, the biggest lie was that none of those girls were teenagers.
Let’s start with Olivia Newton-John, who happened to be 29 when she played virginal Sandy Olsson in ‘Grease.’ Oh.
But honestly, Olivia has nothing to envy Stockard Channing, who was 33 years old when the people in charge of ‘Grease’ (who clearly have no idea what high school students are like) chose her for the role of Rizzo.
Kay, it’s time to talk about the cast of ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ First off, Shay Mitchell, who was 23 when she played 16-year-old Emily. Although, to be honest, she did great.
What were you doing at the not so tender age of 27? Because Tammin Sursok gave life to a teenager in ‘Pretty Little Liars’.
Lucy Hale wasn’t a 16-year-old in Pretty Little Liars, either, but I guess she wasn’t that far off in her 20s.
Ashley Benson was 16-year-old Hannah in ‘Pretty Little Liars’. But in real life she was 20 years old. It seems that in this series no one was even remotely her age…
Troian Bellisario was 24 years old – which is to say, older than a college graduate – when she played 16-year-old Spencer. Which is fine, but more importantly, when are we going to bring back sweaters with unexplained holes in the shoulders?
The oldest “teenage” cast member of Pretty Little Liars? Bianca Lawson, was 31 years old. To hallucinate, right?
While the bosses of Pretty Little Liars cast a group of twenty-somethings for almost all the roles, it seems they changed their minds with Sasha Pieterse. She was only 13 years old when she played 15-year-old Alison DiLaurentis.
Now let’s move on to ‘Friday Night Lights’, where again no one was a real teenager. Example A: Minka Kelly, who, at 26, was about 10 years older than her character was supposed to be.
And Exhibit B: Taylor Kitsch was 25 when he played 15-year-old Tim Riggins on ‘Friday Night Lights.’ It’s obvious that this man’s chiseled jaw doesn’t tell you he’s 15 years old.
Rachel McAdams turned 24 when she was cast as 17-year-old Regina George in ‘Mean Girls.’. and I had no idea.
It turns out that Hollywood has been kidding us for quite some time. For example, how old was Sissy Spacek when she played the 17-year-old lead in ‘Carrie’? 25!
Oh, and Jennifer Gray was turning 27 on ‘Dirty Dancing,’ even though her character was a recent high school graduate. How many lies did they tell us…
Two facts about ‘Spider-Man’: 1) he’s both a spider and a man and 2) he’s a high school student. However, in the ‘Spider-Man’ movies, adults are routinely hired to play Peter Parker, including Andrew Garfield, who was 22 when he landed the role.
Harry Shum Jr. started out as a high school student on ‘Glee,’ but fun fact: he was 26 at the time. Just a decade apart from his character. Almost nothing.
‘Clueless’ is by far the most iconic teen movie ever made (don’t you dare contradict me). But did you know that Stacey Dash was 28 years old when she played 16-year-old Dionne?
Stacey Dash has nothing to do with Alan Ruck, who was 29 years old when he was 17-year-old Cameron in ‘All in a Day’. The guy was already married at the time in real life, LOL.
Nicola Coughlan is probably best known for ‘The Bridgertons’, but she also plays a teenager in ‘Derry Girls’ (one of the best series on Netflix). A funny or surprising fact? It turns out that she is over 30 years old.
Jamie-Lee also became a teenager in ‘Derry Girls’, even though she was in her 20s when the series was shot. Tell us how you take care of your skin, please.
Gabrielle Union was turning 26 in ‘Bring it on’, and told ‘The New York Times’: “I was more than 10 years older than my younger co-stars, some of whom were still in high school. I was wondering if the series was like my high school years. Do I look crazy playing a 15-year-old girl? The key: Do not mention the group Earth, Wind & Fire or reveal your age. “
Another amazing actress playing a 30-year-old teenager? That would be Jessica Marie Garcia herself from ‘On My Block’. It is called the fountain of eternal youth, look for information about it.
You may know him as an occasional teen/treasure hunter/outlaw on ‘Outer Banks,’ but Chase Stokes is definitely in his 20s (he’s 29 right now, just so you know).
Chase is in good company, because most of his ‘Outer Banks’ co-stars are also approaching their 30s and dressing up as teenagers. Actor Drew Starkey was also in his 20s when he played 19-year-old Rafe.
I’m sure you’re wondering… Madelyn Cline isn’t a teenager in real life either. But at 23, she is closer to her character’s age of 16.
It turns out that Amy in ‘Little Women’ was supposed to be only 12 years old, and Florence Pugh was actually 22 when she played her. LOL.
Now let’s go through the set of ‘Sex Education’, where everyone’s favorite, Ncuti Gatwa, was turning 28 when he played Eric, 17. Who knew?
For her part, Emma Mackey was 25 years old when she played Maeve, so she was nowhere near 17.
Asa Butterfield was Otis turned 24…although he’s so baby-faced we’ll let that slide.
The biggest age-related surprise on ‘Sex Education’? Tanya Reynolds’ real age: She was 29 years old when she played Lily, aged 17.
Do you want to know how old the actress who played Myrtle the Moaner in ‘Harry Potter’ was? Nothing more and nothing less than 36. Take it now.
For their part, the Sense and Sensibility team made a bold casting choice with Emma Thompson, who was 36 years old when she played 19-year-old Eleanor. She was nominated for an Oscar, proving that her age is just a number.
We’ve reached the ‘Riverdale’ part of our schedule! Let’s start with Cole Sprouse, because while Jughead might have been a sophomore, this guy was 24 when he first stepped into his shoes.
At the age of 24 Casey Cott started in ‘Riverdale’ playing Kevin Keller.
Meanwhile, Ashleigh Murray was 28 years old but she also played the young Josie McCoy in ‘Riverdale’. An ageless icon.
How old do you think Charles Melton is in this photo of his character Reggie? If your answer is 26, “ding-ding-ding”. If your answer is “that of a teenager”, you are wrong, good day.
Vanessa Morgan was 25 years old when she joined Riverdale in the role of Toni Topaz, continuing the series’ great tradition of hiring adults to play teenagers.
Please keep in mind that Ian Somerhalder was 30 years old at the time of The Vampire Chronicles, but… I guess he was technically playing an ageless vampire, so it doesn’t matter.
Attention Gilmore Girls fans: Lane Kim was 27 years old when she began filming the series. Surely totally unexpected, right?
Shelly Cole was 27 years old when she played Madeline, she wasn’t exactly a high school student when she began her journey in ‘Gilmore Girls’ either.
At 24 years old, Benjamin McKenzie joined the cast of ‘The OC’, playing the always moody 16-year-old Ryan Atwood.
How old is Zach Dempsey from ’13 Reasons Why’? 17. How old was Ross Butler when he played Zach Dempsey on the show? Nothing more and nothing less than 26.
Selma Blair’s character in ‘Cruel Intentions’ was supposed to be a high school freshman, but Selma was 27 years old. Which fits because in this picture she doesn’t look like a 15 year old girl at all, sorry.
Ryan Phillippe was also not a teenager when he shot ‘Cruel Intentions’. In fact, he was 25 years old (and fell in love with Reese Witherspoon on set).
Parminder Nagra was 25 years old in Beckham and played an 18-year-old, while 17-year-old Keira Knightley was actually a teenager.
Not to be dramatic but: ALEXA DEMIE WAS 29 YEARS OLD IN THE FIRST SEASON OF ‘EUPHORIA’.
Do you remember Micah from ‘Hearsay and Lies’? Yes, Cam Gigandet was 27 years old when he stepped into his shoes.
I’m sorry to inform you that Miley Cyrus’ annoying brother on ‘Hannah Montana’ was secretly almost 30 years old. You must have been shocked.
Did you know that Holly Golightly was 19 years old in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’? Me neither, but Audrey Hepburn was 31 years old when she played her.
And finally, Crystal Reed was 29 years old when she played a teenager in ‘Teen Wolf’. Come on, the word ‘teen’ is the least curious in the title of the series.
