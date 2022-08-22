“The real bellies back” according to Selena Gómez on TikTok

American singer Selena Gomez posed on her TikTok account refusing to stick her belly in to appear slimmer.

Selena Gómez made it clear that she leads the fight for naturalness and breaking with beauty stereotypes. The also actress, who is on vacation in Italy, caused a stir on social networks by saying in a video: “The real bellies are back.”

The feat of the artist, accumulates more than 10 million reproductions to date. In the video Selena appears in a bathing suit, lying on the deck of a yacht and someone advises her to put her abdomen in.

“I’m not going to put anything in… The real bellies are back, okay?”, he replied as he rubbed his hand over his belly.

Gómez expresses rebellion, but at the same time shows her defense against naturalness so that women love their bodies as they are, just as she has made it clear on other occasions.

Likewise, the compliments of her followers did not wait, since the former Disney girl has always defended the naturalness of women.

These types of videos mean a lot to the actress who, after her mental health problems, made the decision to stay away from social networks for four years.

Now he is back and eager to talk about his personal projects, but also to spread and normalize issues such as mental health and body image.

Selena Gómez suffers from lupus and has been suffering from the effects of the disease on her body for years. She has not denied the physical changes that she has had to adapt to because of her illness.

Selena Gomez returns to social networks

When the artist retired from social networks in 2016, she was listed as one of the most followed and commented on celebrities.

However, four years later, the interpreter of the success “Dámelo to” makes a triumphant return to raise awareness about mental health, the importance of living in a healthy way and fleeing from the canons of beauty imposed by society.

His video continues to accumulate comments and applause for making many of his followers feel good, who have not hesitated to let him know.

Selena Gomez recently turned 30 and celebrated in style. The singer was surrounded by friends at a great party, as it is a special date for her, and more so this year.

“I love growing up,” she shared with People magazine in January. “When I was younger I was afraid of it, and so I thought that now my life would be so different.”

Main news source: Yahoo.com.