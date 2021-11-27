The real Black Friday sinks the bags. Europe loses up to 390 billion. And the oil collapses

From Delta to Omicron, there is always an air of Greek tragedy on the markets when there is a variant of Covid involved. The last one, of African origin, seems so bad, to derail the stock exchanges in the most classic of Black Fridays. More than discounts, it was a Black Friday of bloody discounts: a pandemic dejà vu with that stinging but sadly familiar lexicon incorporated, which finds its epitome in the word “lockdown”. The uncertainty about the ability of the latest mutation to circumvent vaccines, the three months that Pfizer believes would take for the development of a new antidote, the first stops imposed on flights from South Africa and Botswana and the prospect that economic recovery global could suffer a heart attack in the event of a collective lockout, they put investors in “risk off” mode. Better to sell, go out, limit the damage. If Asia left an average of 2% on the ground, Europe sacrificed 390 billion in capitalization on the altar, with Milan crushed by a loss of 4.6% and the Stoxx600 collapsed by 3.7%. The stocks of airlines (-12% Lufthansa and Ryanair, -14% Iag), banking, auto and raw materials are down. On Wall Street (-2.5%) the leftovers of Thanksgiving turkey went the wrong way, in a session that, from semi-festive, soon turned into a tregenda session. Trenches are being dug and protected with gold, which has risen by more than $ 20 an ounce, just a stone’s throw from the $ 1,800 threshold. It is the usual upward motion, when there is trouble and barbarians at the gates. But the panic indicator lit up is the so-called “fear index” Vix, which has returned to the levels of February last year.

There are already those who, like the governor of Bankitalia Ignazio Visco, are starting to do the math: for now, GDP growth of more than 6% is confirmed this year, even if “the new increase in infections still moves the prospect forward post-Covid “. Here lies the heart of the problem. Because the emergence of the Nu makes total liberation from the pandemic slide forward, in a time not yet determinable. And, immediately, it raises a question: what will the central banks do now, oriented towards a gradual withdrawal of monetary stimuli and towards a rate hike? Looking at the collapse suffered yesterday in the yields of ten-year US bonds and the drop below 1% of those on our BTPs, we expect the loss of momentum of the restrictive impulse. While Goldman Sachs predicted Thursday that the Fed would double the pace of its tapering and increase the cost of borrowing three times in 2022, yesterday traders postponed the crackdown from June to July. Even bets that the ECB will raise rates by the end of next year are now up by just six points, half of what they were on Monday. In fact, the latest mutation of the virus exacerbates the dilemma of whether to protect the recovery with the suspension of the restrictive plans, or whether to undertake the fight against inflation. An answer could come from oil, whose prices have collapsed by more than 10%, in the worst session since April 2020, due to fears of a collapse in demand. And if the main source of price overheating goes out, it will be easier for central banks to keep the boules steady. The tragedy would thus have its saving deus ex machina.