‘The Real Bling Ring’ Offers Another Perspective on the Clan That Looted Celebrity Mansions

In the late 2000s, the rich and famous suffered a series of robberies. They were looting homes in and around Calabasas—California’s swankiest neighborhood, home to Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Will Smith and many, many more. Paris Hilton, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, Orlando Bloom and Lindsay Lohan fell victim in less than a year. When five suspects were arrested between September and October 2009, the media attention was immediate and insatiable: all the suspects were between 18 and 19 years old. Some of them were classmates from high school. They were all teenagers.

Nick Prugo, Rachel Lee, Alexis Neiers, Diana Tamayo and Courtney Ames became known as the Bling Ring clan, a moniker filled with all the flavors of a tabloid saga. While the case made its way through the legal system, it also became a pop culture curiosity; analyzed, deconstructed and reconstructed on several occasions. There was a Lifetime movie. There was a memorable article from Vanity Fair by Nancy Jo Sales, entitled “The Suspects Wore Louboutins” [Los sospechosos usaban Louboutins]. Perhaps most notable was the 2013 Sofia Coppola film The Bling Ring, based on Sales’ article, which dramatized the clan’s history and even featured Hilton herself.

The new three-part docuseries, The Real Bling Ring from Netflix, re-examine this mythology. For 13 years, people have been interested in the story hungry for another narrative about fame, wealth, and those who would go to any lengths to obtain them. We’ve been told that the Bling Ring kids wanted to be famous. They yearned to become the same celebrities who were robbed of designer dresses and money.

The narrative made sense. It wasn’t hard to believe in the idea of ​​a group of teenagers so hungry for fame and obsessed with appearance that they became criminals. I didn’t know about the Bling Ring until Coppola’s movie came out in 2013. For years, its story was, in my opinion, impossible to separate from Coppola’s deft dramatization. The words “Bling Ring” immediately reminded me of a careless Emma Watson from America, who played a Neiers-inspired character in the film, slyly telling her friends, “I want to steal.”

But there is another narrative behind The Real Bling Ring. Beyond the documentary-style effects, such as the voiceover script by Neiers and Prugo, the only members of the Bling Ring clan to have participated in the series, what emerges is a new story. One more banal, more believable and altogether more human than the one we have heard so far.

This sometimes fractured oral history of the Bling Ring is based largely on the first-hand accounts of Prugo and Neiers, whose recollections sometimes dramatically differ. However, they both agree that things started on Prugo’s side, after he met Lee. (Lee was not involved in the documentary and did not offer comment when The Real Bling Ring contacted her, according to a disclaimer at the end of the show). Prugo recalls that it all started after Lee, returning from a party with Prugo, pulled on a car door handle and realized the vehicle was unlocked. The two stole the car and “ended up with a bunch of credit cards,” Prugo says in the documentary.

Seemingly elated by the thrill of the robbery, Lee and Prugo pressed on. Every time they left a party, they would do “what we described as ‘search cars,’” Prugo explains, meaning the two would look for unlocked cars to steal. One night, according to Prugo, Lee stole one of the cars after finding his key.

That’s how it started. Not with celebrities. Not with gossip websites. Not with Paris Hilton’s house. But with two teenagers who were breaking into cars in their neighborhood. The history of the Bling Ring clan, in essence, started with a small robbery and escalated pretty quickly.

This is not to say that the odyssey of the Bling Ring clan is completely separate from materialism and status. “We felt untouchable,” describes Prugo in the series about driving the stolen car. “He made me feel like who he was. I felt like it was a reflection of me. It was a great feeling.”

It’s also impossible to ignore that the Bling Ring antics were shaped in part by the shifting geometry of their teenage friendships. “I was not taught to steal. I had never stolen,” says Prugo. “But with Rachel, I’ve never had a friendship like that. She gave me a confidence that I didn’t want to give up.” Later, at the time the group robbed Orlando Bloom’s house, tensions between the members had caused the clan to grow from two to four members. As Prugo recalls it, Lee wanted to include Tamayo, which made him feel like he had been “traded” as a friend, and so he brought Neiers along.

There is a considerable difference between Neiers’ and Prugo’s recollections of Neiers’s involvement with the group. Prugo maintains that Neiers asked to join; Neiers denies this, but she alleges that she was “open to the idea of ​​robbing a house to get money to buy drugs.” Neiers is consistent with that characterization: she was addicted to opiates and benzodiazepines, and for her, the robbery of Bloom’s house had an entirely utilitarian purpose. Neiers claims that she doesn’t remember the robbery at all “because she was under the influence of opiates and benzodiazepines.” (Prugo maintains that she “was conscious.”) Neiers contends that she “didn’t know whose house it was” the night the group broke into Bloom’s house; Prugo mentions that she was “well aware that she was outside Orlando Bloom’s house.”

As for Prugo’s motive, throughout the documentary he presents robberies as a way of making friends through material means. He paid for the drinks. He redistributed the stolen designer clothes. (Neiers says that she did not know where the clothes came from and that she was under the impression that Prugo was a stylist; Prugo claims otherwise.) “I had no idea how to make genuine friendships and connections without showing off,” Prugo says. “In a way, she was trying to buy a friendship.”

So why would teenagers steal from celebrities, when they could have chosen anyone else? Again, as Prugo recalls, it was largely a matter of practicality. Through news and gossip websites, the group found out which celebrities were going out of town. They found their addresses online and surveyed the land of their properties, also online. “The personality that [Hilton] aired on his reality show [The Simple Life] it was [la de] a dumb blonde,” Prugo clarifies bluntly. “So we thought she would be more likely to leave something unlocked.” The Bling Ring clan didn’t steal from the celebrities she admired, at least not at first. He stole from those he thought might leave the door open.

The documentary is concerned with humanizing those celebrities as well. One question that often comes up when the misdeeds of the Bling Ring clan are discussed is the wealth of the victims: do these ultra-rich people really care about lost possessions? Did they even notice? Is it something that hurts them?

In material terms, perhaps not, at least on the surface, but there is a form of victimization: Audrina Patridge, once the star of The Hills and the only victim of the clan who participated in The Real Bling Ring, remembers fearing for his life when he realized that someone had broken into his house. Watching the surveillance video of the robbery, she grappled with an overt feeling of violation.

“It’s disgusting to watch,” says Patridge. “… Sentimental things that were inherited from grandmothers and great-grandmothers were stolen.” She claims the robbery left her “more cautious and not trusting anyone or anything.” Later, Christine Kee, assistant prosecutor in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, calls residential burglary a “very serious crime” because “there is no way to get that feeling of security back inside your own home.” .

Prugo, Neiers, Lee and Tamayo have pleaded not guilty in the case. Prugo was sentenced to two years in prison and eventually served one. According to The Real Bling Ring, today she has an online business with her husband and applied for the governor’s pardon, as well as a certificate of rehabilitation. Neiers was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail (she ended up serving a month) and three years probation. She now works as an advocate for people with substance use disorder, she has been sober for 11 years and has two children. Lee was sentenced to four years in prison and served 16 months. According to U.S. Weekly, graduated from cosmetology school as a hairstylist in 2018. Tamayo was sentenced to three years of probation. Both she and Lee have largely avoided the public spotlight in recent years.

If there’s a timeless narrative to be found in the case of the Bling Ring clan, it’s one that relates more to our changing perception of celebrities rather than the supposed teenage obsession with fame. The end of the 2000s marked a time when reality shows, shows like cribs from MTV and websites like TMZ and Perez Hilton’s blog (all mentioned in The Real Bling Ring) coincided to create an unprecedented sense of intimacy and immediacy between the stars and their audiences. The lines between celebrities and the rest of us seemed to blur.

The Bling Ring clan scandal happened right at the beginning of the social media boom. By taking control of their own platforms, celebrities have found a way to foster a sense of intimacy between themselves and the public, often on their own terms. But there is a fallacy in this sense of closeness: it is clear that the famous have remained distant and their lifestyles unattainable. That has always been the goal.