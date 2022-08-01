The real cause of Pique and Shakira’s breakup

Source: Afrik Mag 04/07/2022 09:30

Speculation about the breakup of Shakira, the Colombian pop singer, and Gerard Pique, the Barcelona defender, persists. The singer’s former brother-in-law, Roberto Garcia, has revealed he knows the truth behind the split.



According to Garcia, an ex-boyfriend of one of Shakira’s sisters, Pique and Shakira’s problems started because of money.

He claimed that Pique asked Shakira for a loan so he could use the money to invest in other businesses, but his children’s mother allegedly refused to do so as her parents advised her against it. According to what a source very close to them told me, there was an economic problem between the two, Garcia told Spanish outlet EsDiario.

Pique reportedly approached Shakira for money to solve an investment problem. “They don’t mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%. He added: “Shakira grew attached to Pique because she loved him being the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him. Shakira and Pique, who started dating in 2010, ended their romance in June 2022. Milan and Sasha are the couple’s two sons.