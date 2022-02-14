the real causes of the crisis

Latest news on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

What happens between Russia and Ukraine and how did the crisis come about? Winds of war have blown over Eastern Europe in recent weeks with the tug-of-war between the pro-Western government of Kiev and Vladimir Putin, but the roots of the conflict are deep and date back to 2014: that’s all there is to know.

Winds of war blow onEastern Europe while the crisis between Ukraine And Russia, which risks leading to a third world conflict. The tension has been growing for weeks, but it has deep roots. In the center is the tug-of-war between Kiev on the one hand, with the president Volodymyr Zelensky intending to enter the orbit of NATO and the EU, e fly on the other, with the president Vladimir Putin, strong of the support of China and of the Ukrainian subjects of the Donbass of the secessionist republics. But the situation is much more complex than that. How did the crisis between Russia and Ukraine come about? Here are the real reasons why the risk of a war is becoming more and more concrete, despite the attempts of world leaders, including the US president Joe Biden and French Emmanuel Macron, to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels. Let’s retrace the history of this crisis, which began in 2014, as Carolina De Stefano had already anticipated in an interview.

The geopolitical question

Before going to examine the causes of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, we need to take a step back and understand how the latter is configured at a geopolitical level. In fact, Ukraine is a country heterogeneous for history, language and religion, with substantial differences between East And West, with a Catholic majority. For years under the Soviet orbit, it became independent in 1991, Crimea included. But political and social stability lasted very little. In fact, already at the beginning of the new millennium, very deep faults emerged among the proponents of the approach toEuropean Union and the West and the supporters of the historical link with the Russia, which has its basin in particular in the south-east areas, as well as in the Donbass with the two unrecognized separatist states, namely the People’s Republic of Donetsk and the People’s Republic of Luhansk, where Russian continues to be the first language. The polarization between West and East is confirmed in the presidential poll of 2004, but it is still nothing compared to what will happen in 2014.

The conflict of 2014 and the riots in Donetsk

In fact, in February 2014, the Ukrainian people ousted the then pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, establishing a pro-European interim government not recognized by Moscow. Vladimir Putin’s response was not long in coming, with the annexation of the Crimean peninsula and support for the uprising of pro-Russian separatists in Donbass, a region in the South East of the country. On the other hand, the Kremlin number one has always believed that his country has a “historical law” on Ukraine, since the days of the Soviet Union, as he openly wrote in a long article published last year, in which he calls Russia and Ukraine “one nation”. Also that year thousands of people also demonstrate a Donetsk against the new pro-Western authorities in Kiev. On April 7, the Donetsk People’s Republic is proclaimed. Newly elected, the Ukrainian president Pietro Poroschenko launches an ‘anti-terrorist’ operation (ATO) to try to retake the cities of Donbass, which have largely ended up in the hands of the separatists. The situation is convulsive at least until 2015 with the signing of the so-called Minsk agreements 2with which a cease-fire which was never really respected. Suffice it to say that last August, the OSCE counted 1761 explosions caused by artillery and mortar bombs.

The role of NATO

Meanwhile, as early as 2008, so before the establishment of the pro-Western government not recognized by Putin, Ukraine was working to enter the Born. But the Atlantic Alliance cannot accept new members already involved in conflicts. Not only. Kiev should fight corruption and embark on a path of political and military reforms, so even now joining the Alliance seems unlikely. Despite this, Moscow is strenuously opposed to this possibility, fearing that Western countries, primarily the US, may use Ukrainian territory to establish there. bases And radar, with new anti-missile interceptors, such as those deployed in Romania and Poland. In other words, the Kremlin wants to keep his sphere of influence in the areaand wants NATO to renounce its activities in Eastern Europe.

To obtain written guarantees from Westerners, Moscow is implementing a deployment of forces among the Belarus, the western district near the Ukrainian border and the Crimea, as well as with the fleet, making most people fear a naval blockade of the Ukrainian coasts, against Odessa And Mariupol, to compromise the government led by former pro-Western comedian Zelenski. At the moment, according to some sources, on the border with Ukraine, for a total of 2,200 kilometers, more than 100 thousand Russian soldiers are amassed, a number significantly higher than that of Kiev. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke in recent days of the hypothesis of one “blitzkrieg” to conquer the capital but the suspicion many have is that Putin is in fact bluffing to up the ante with the West for its long list of requests that go beyond Ukraine, such as the cancellation of the deployment of troops in the block of countries – from the Baltic ones to the Balkans, that is a large part of Eastern Europe – which they joined after 1997.

The position of the United States and the interests of China

It is also important to understand the position of the United States, historical enemies of Putin’s Russia since the time of cold War. US President Joe Biden well reiterated Washington’s position with respect to the crisis with Russia in a telephone conversation he had in the past few hours with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. The White House tenant reaffirmed “the United States’ commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and reiterated that “they will respond quickly and decisively, together with their allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine “. However, the two leaders agreed “on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to the Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders”. At the moment, the US State Department says, only 6% of the Russian borders touch countries of the Atlantic Alliance.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian crisis transcends European borders: China is also closely watching the Western response, while evaluating the risks of reincorporating Taiwan.

At the moment it is difficult to predict how the situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia will evolve. The diplomatic path “remains open”, said the US secretary of state in the past few hours Antony Blinken to the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghej Lavrov. “But one is needed de-escalation“In recent weeks, the negotiations have seen a stalemate in the Paris talks between the political advisers of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. The” basis of work “however remains in the Minsk agreements, with the ceasefire signed by Moscow and Kiev in 2015 which also included elections in the separatist regions and the withdrawal of pro-Russian forces. From Germany came the warning about possible sanctions against Russia, which would also involve Nord Stream 2, the pipeline that transports natural gas from Russian fields to the German coast. It is not excluded that one may occur in the next few days Russian invasion Ukraine: the Russians would occupy a portion of the country varying between 15 and 20%, in the East and South. To then stop and divide the country in two, with the risk of leaving behind a trail of death and violence .