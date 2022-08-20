The real celebrity island

Despite the ferocity of this scorching summer, the celebrities going on vacation to the same torrid places, as if the temperature were something alien to his cold-blooded reptilian. That is, for example, Ibiza. The real island of celebrities. In the photo above we have over there saura sea but international stars of the caliber of Poppy Y Cara Delevingne, margot robbie and other luminaries of global entertainment that we add below.

Ibiza never ends and neither does Formentera, although this summer it reached 44º in the Pitiusas.

But the heat is less if you sail on a yacht, something that the famous and famous try to do when they go to Ibiza.

see Carla Bruni so happy in the Ibizan sun.

Famous and famous in the sun, in the dissimulation of the pareo and the straw hat (or the shorts and the bikini), which turn the star of the day into someone almost normal Poppy Delevingne and her friends prove it.

Another graphic test: Nicholas Sarzozy in Ibizan waters, as if he had never been Prime Minister of France.

Ibiza continues to maintain its magic for the international bohemia, that coming and going of boats along its shores, those very expensive restaurants, ordinary people dining on melon and ham in some more or less modest urbanization and the latest hippy launching invectives at the players of shovel that is bet since dawn on the edge of the beach.

Maluma he was also in Ibiza this summer. There’s a bit of everything, the same trap people as dancing businessmen wanting to rejuvenate themselves in a discotheque booth.

Ah, the Ibiza summers. The visitor may be Silke selling jewelry and accessories in some high-end market or that comes across Aldo Comas Y Macarena Gomez jumping from the yacht.

And nothing, let the holidays continue although, honestly, in this heat, if we were celebrities, perhaps we would choose Alaska as a destination. The call of the jungle.