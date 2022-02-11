the real chances at the Beijing Olympics – Corriere.it

from Daniele Sparisci, sent to Beijing

The champion alternates high and low moments. The technical director Rulfi: «First of all it is a question of regaining trust, it is also the condition for the choice of materials. And then to take the pressure off, but you can’t do it too much “

The path that leads to the descent on Tuesday is narrow and paved with unknowns, Sofia Goggia will try to take it in small steps, being aware that already arriving in Yanqing, and putting her skis back on after the injury of 23 January in Cortina, was a half undertaking . The decision not to play the super-G was prudential, tactical and technical, the risks would have outweighed the benefits. There are no certainties on participation in the free, but on the part of those who are accompanying her on this journey there is a moderate optimism. However, you need continuous feedback starting from the first of the three tests, scheduled for tomorrow.

In one of the most delicate moments of her career, since arriving in China on Monday, Sofia went through phases of euphoria and others of despair, as is natural with a recovery table so compressed after yet another trauma. In his favor is the fact that he is in a phase of the season in which preparation is already at its peak, and this despite the physical problem: partial lesion of the cruciate ligament of the left knee, the same already operated nine years ago, and microfracture of the fibula.

Gianluca Rulfi, head of the Elite group and technical director of the women’s national ski team, she is taking care of every step of the return journey. He is a direct and pragmatic man, to describe Sofia’s state of mind he speaks of “alternation of ups and downs ” and draws the stations of the route to cross. «First of all it is a question of regaining trust, it is also the condition for the choice of materials. If you do it in a certain way and create certain technical conditions, otherwise everything becomes more difficult ».

The stress factor acts against Bergamobecause the load of expectations, also fed by herself through motivational posts on social media before departure (of the type “there is no room for doubts”), at this point it is huge. According to the Italian head coach “it should be lightened but it is difficult to do so and we have to navigate between these ups and downs”.

However, it is a race against time and the athlete’s final decision whether or not to participate, but it is not impulsive, it must be reached through a process of sharing: “From your feedback, from what you hear on skis, opinions and decisions are expressed. . In the case of the super-G we said to ourselves: “What’s the point of jumping into a race without tests to try to push?”.

With the descent, however, the picture changes a lot because, according to the regulation, Sofia will be able to carry out three timed tests (in the super-G there is no such possibility) and try to adapt, understand what level of thrust she can reach and “study step by step” to understand what she could aim for in the race on Tuesday, she who must defend the gold in Pyeongchang. After each skiing in Yanqing, Goggia undergoes various therapies, in the wake of those made in Verona immediately after the injury: with laser, with ice, massage therapy with the assistance of the federal medical staff. On Thursday she trained on the track, today the program includes rest.

The mission is difficult but not impossible, another positive aspect is in the weather forecast. They give peace of mind, and if confirmed, they will make it possible to make the most of the training days: “It is essential to regain that famous confidence which is the basis of skiing, and speed is even more so”. In addition, it also helps an “easy snow that responds very well, where everyone seems to be able to ski with ease”. Do we have to be optimistic? «Yes, you have to be calm because we have days of work ahead. It takes time”. To perform the miracle.

