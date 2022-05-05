The real culprit that Pumas lost the final against Seattle

Pumas lost the Concachampions to Seattle.

May 04, 2022 10:18 p.m.

Pumas was defeated against Seattle and wasted the opportunity to be in the Club World Cup, but Andrés Lillini was wrong to put a trunk that ended up being the real culprit that the Felines lost the Concachampions final.

It is the crack of Pumas, but Lillini’s hand shook and she did not remove her scholarship holders

Los Felinos repeated the story of 2005, when they were defeated by Saprissa de Costa and lost the opportunity to travel to the Club World Cup and the hegemony that Mexican soccer had in the tournament.

And it was all due to the fact that Andrés Lillini opted to put the strongest players on the team and not the ones who were the best, and one of them ended up being responsible for Pumas losing the final.

Cougar’s trunk

The Argentine coach opted for Diogo so that he could be the winger of the team and help Dinenno in the centers, however, the clearest attack that the club had failed and his offensive contribution left much to be desired and in the offensive the ball he rebounded for the first goal against the Felines.

The first trunk that Lillini would sit after the game against Seattle