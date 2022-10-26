the real duel of the Oscars 2022

There were not a few fans who were suspiciously awaiting the premiere of dunes, adaptation signed by Denis Villeneuve from Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic, especially considering Alejandro Jodorowsky’s failed project and David Lynch’s 1984 film.

Luckily, the blockbuster starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac or Zendaya, among others, finally convinced critics and audiences, and even became one of the favorite films for oscars 2022 with 10 nominations.

Waiting to see how many of those little golden men end up taking this film home today, for now two of its young stars have already played their own duel on the red carpet of the Dolby Theater. We refer to Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya who, as usual, have returned to hog the spotlight upon arrival at the ceremony.

The actor, who has left his shirt at home, has opted for a Louis Vuitton suit in which his beaded jacket has been the most striking element. As for Zendaya, she has decided to wear a shirt, this one from Valentino, a satin garment that she has combined with a silver skirt. Who do you stay with?

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.