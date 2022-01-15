Health

The real emergency? Families who renounce health care

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

In 2021 more than half of Italian families have given up on health services. The 2022 edition of the Cerved Italian Family Welfare Report notes this, according to which, due to Covid and economic problems, unavailability or inadequacy of the offer, the number of families who have been deprived of welfare benefits has increased: 50.2% in health care, 56.8% in assistance to the elderly, 58.4% in assistance to children, 33.8% in education.

The other forgotten pathologies

The data to reflect on concerns the overload of the health system that was “seized” by the virus during the pandemic, making it unavailable for users of the service affected by serious diseases. Many have postponed therapeutic treatments for fear of contagion linked to access to hospital services. The renunciations of health care are also related to the economic factor that the Cerved study indicates as an impediment to undergoing treatment.

However, the main reasons attributable to the deprivation of health services refer to the inadequacy of the supply, confirming a gap with the demand that a civilized country should not tolerate. The pandemic has amplified the difficulties of the sector helping to multiply the phenomenon of “denied health” with the existing structures largely reconverted to face the new viral detonation of Omicron. The foreseeable effect of this prerogative attributed to the virus is to have both precluded the surgical activities already planned and deferred the prevention functions. A scenario that we had already experienced during the first epidemic wave in 2020 with a large part of the hospital workforce diverted to the departments dedicated to anti-Covid therapy.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

this is what appears in the leaflet. And in a few hours… – Libero Quotidiano

December 15, 2021

What happens to people who eat 3 nuts 60 minutes before meals with their blood sugar at 80? Incredible

1 week ago

South Africa Medical President, ‘Omicron gives mild symptoms’ – Africa

November 28, 2021

Two new areas equipped for fitness thanks to a tender

November 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button