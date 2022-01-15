The real emergency? Families who renounce health care

In 2021 more than half of Italian families have given up on health services. The 2022 edition of the Cerved Italian Family Welfare Report notes this, according to which, due to Covid and economic problems, unavailability or inadequacy of the offer, the number of families who have been deprived of welfare benefits has increased: 50.2% in health care, 56.8% in assistance to the elderly, 58.4% in assistance to children, 33.8% in education.

The other forgotten pathologies

The data to reflect on concerns the overload of the health system that was “seized” by the virus during the pandemic, making it unavailable for users of the service affected by serious diseases. Many have postponed therapeutic treatments for fear of contagion linked to access to hospital services. The renunciations of health care are also related to the economic factor that the Cerved study indicates as an impediment to undergoing treatment.

However, the main reasons attributable to the deprivation of health services refer to the inadequacy of the supply, confirming a gap with the demand that a civilized country should not tolerate. The pandemic has amplified the difficulties of the sector helping to multiply the phenomenon of “denied health” with the existing structures largely reconverted to face the new viral detonation of Omicron. The foreseeable effect of this prerogative attributed to the virus is to have both precluded the surgical activities already planned and deferred the prevention functions. A scenario that we had already experienced during the first epidemic wave in 2020 with a large part of the hospital workforce diverted to the departments dedicated to anti-Covid therapy.