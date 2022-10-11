The real estate market in Miami is changing: how does it affect investment and housing?

Miami real estate prices have stalled after months of rising steadily. (Tarrabella Realty)

“If prices continued to rise, they were going to be out of reach of premises“, said Jessica Wingreal estate broker, about the change that has begun to be seen in September and October in one of the Most Active Property Markets: Miami and Surrounding Areas. “The market is slowing down, which creates an opportunity for buyers and a downward trend, for the first time in years, in values ​​that had increased enormously,” he agreed. Gustavo Blachmanalso specialized agent in the area.

The director of Terrabella Realty explained the background that led to a situation that affects Latin American investors, who have Miami as a city of their choice, and all immigrants residing in Florida. “During 2021 the internal and external migration saturated the volume of sales. With rate hikes in 2022 to combat inflation, that excess demand slowed down and became more of a normal thing.”

For example: taking a mortgage loan for a resident with a good credit history today implies paying 6% interest, while a year ago that same person would have paid just over 3 percent.

Wing, of e-Wing Realty, expanded: “Florida is a place where not only locals buy, but also foreigners, which means that there are lots of cash flow. And during the pandemic, a third group joined: people from other states. That only increased demand by a inventory that was already tight”, he stressed. And that pressure on the market for houses, apartments and commercial properties “reached its highest point just before the summer.”

The majority of internal migrants came from large cities in California, such as Los Angeles and San Franciscoand of New York and its metropolitan area. “California has a 13% state income tax, which is paid in addition to federal taxes. New York too, 8%,” Blachman said. “The Florida has no state tax”.

For investors, the advantage is important: “Not only is there no state tax, but the costs to set up a business, for example, are lower,” added Wing.

The cost of living is also more moderate: gasoline is currently around USD 6 a gallon (3.78 liters) in California, while in Florida it barely exceeds USD 3. “If you are an employee of a company in California, you It is very good to work for her remotely, as it has become quite standardized after covid, and to live here.”

The increase in the inventory of available properties began with the decision of the Federal Reserve of raise interest rates to fight inflation, which after successive difficulties caused by the pandemic suffered impacts derived from the war after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “The first interest rate increase came, and then the second, and now the third: that has caused a kind of brake,” Wing said. “But not falling.”

What does that mean? That “only took a certain percentage of shoppers out of the game, most likely locals,” she elaborated. “Because those who come from other states can arrive with cash, because they have sold in their places of origin. And foreigners usually pay in cash.”

There is another major factor influencing supply growth: future increases in financing interest rates, Blachman noted. “Many people who bought in the past did so with adjustable rates: loans that, instead of having been fixed for 30 years, may have been fixed for the first three, five or seven years and then it is time to adjust. If the timing of the adjustment had been a year ago, the rate would have gone down,” she compared. “But now it’s going to go up.”

That means much higher monthly payments. “If I bought a property with a 3% rate and today it is adjusted to 5.5%, my fee almost doubles,” explained the director of Terrabella Realty. “This leads to a need or a desire to sell in many cases. Because an investor finds himself entangled with a property that every month it gives you losses, instead of profits, and whose price is going down. It is a time to rethink strategy.

What has happened, in Wing’s opinion, “is going to stabilize the real estate market in the state”. Who does that suit, the one who sells or the one who buys? “Everyone,” she assured. Blachman made the same assessment: “He who has property can still sell it at a profit,” he added. “And whoever wants to buy will have the opportunity to choose options. It is a much more transparent and healthier scenario than that of an excited market”.

It is possible that the violence of Hurricane Ian take some people from the affected area to East Florida: “I think the desire for inventory that offers access to the ocean is going to increase, and that happens throughout the counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm BeachWing reasoned.

There are other areas that resonate with increasing force, including the center of the peninsula. “Mainly I have done operations in the tech hub from Orlando to Kissimee and on the space coast, places like Melbourne or Cocoa Beach,” Blachman said. Wing agreed: “Undoubtedly, Orlando is a very interesting place, because there is a lot of construction, which equals a lot of possibilities to invest. Of course, Weston and other areas of Broward also have a huge Latino influence.”

The Tarrabella Realty broker argued that Orlando has, in addition to the attractiveness of the parks, “conventions and universities.” That makes her attractive short term rent, and one of his company’s construction projects points to that. “It is ideal for foreign buyers: a brand new property with short-term rental management in a market with very high demand. I see to Orlando as a very important investment destinationespecially for temporary rental.

For both, the most important thing is to get advice on what you want for your personal portfolio. “Not all properties are the same, not all areas are the same,” Blachman observed. “You have to understand what you are looking for and be able to carry out each project.” In the case of a foreign investor, in addition to the real estate agent, a lawyer and an accountant are required.

“A foreign investor should never take title in a personal name”, he explained. “First you have to consult with a lawyer who will put together the corporation that will take the title, in the best way that corresponds to it. And an accountant can explain to you how to remain anonymous and protect your assets from inheritance tax that could exist in the future.”

