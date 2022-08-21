The real estate sector in South Florida was affected in the month of July

For many it is a dream to live in the United States, and more so in counties like Miami-Dade and Palm Beach. However, the high rates of inflation that have affected the country in recent months may, in some cases, obstruct the establishment in American lands for the purchase of housing.

According to reports from the Miami Association of Realtors, a portion of the South Florida was affected in the sale of residences that decreased up to 50%in exactly three counties, recording more than six months of sales decline this year, compared to July 2021.

It should be noted that the three counties with the most inhabitants in Florida are Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward, which have notorious results due to the increase in interest rates that are not proportional in real estate sales.

In accordance with The Real Deal, the Broward County was affected in sales of single-family homes because their price increased by up to 21%, with a sales recession of 28%.

For their part, the condominiums did not have an increase in their prices, but their sales were not visible.

For its part, Palm Beach does not stand out in sales either, since its condominiums, due to its low demand, reached a reduction in sales of 33%, which according to the site, between condominiums and single-family homes add up to 2,222 sales, an unfavorable figure , but it is relevant for the sector.

In the case of Miami-Dade, a tourist place, it had a drop in sales of up to 53%, with condominiums being the most affected by up to 39% in sales, and family residences by 27%.

For example, a house in the month of June had a price in the area of ​​approximately $579,000, a value that is currently being questioned by real estate agents.

It is important to highlight that this information is only consistent with the business carried out in the Multiple Listing System.

Annual inflation in the United States began to ease and fell to 8.5% in July

After setting a record level in June of 9.1%, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that in July annual inflation in that country began to subside and fell to 8.5%, mainly due to the fall of the price of gasoline.

The price of gasoline fell 7.7% over the past month and offset increases in food and housing prices, resulting in the index for all items being flat for the month. The energy index fell 4.6% during the month, as the prices of gasoline and natural gas decreased, but the cost of electricity increased.

The relief from the rise in prices in July responded to the moderation of the increase in energy prices to 32.9% from 41.6% in June, while in the case of food, the rise in prices accelerated to 10.9% from 10.4% in June, the highest increase since May 1979.

Excluding the impact of food and energy, the US core inflation rate in July was 5.9%, in line with the figure for the previous month. Compared to the month of June, the monthly rate of inflation remained stableafter last month it registered a monthly increase of 1.3%.

Although US inflation fell to 8.5%, remains the highest since 1981 (41 years) and this could prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to sharply raise interest rates again, after a hike of 0.75 percentage points in July, to take them between 2.25% and 2.50%.

*With information from Europa Press.