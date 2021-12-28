The real Hannibal Lecter in the glass cell for life – Chronicle

The UK’s most dangerous serial killer, known as “the real Hannibal Lecter”, will be imprisoned until his death in a glass cell in the basement of Wakefield maximum security prison in Yorkshire. Robert Maudsley, now 68, is serving a life sentence for “ferociously killing” 4 men between 1974 and 1978. The man, who recently applied to be allowed to spend Christmas in a cell with other convicts, is considered too dangerous to mix with others and will continue to be kept in solitary confinement and under observation, in a 5.5 x 4.5m cell with …

The UK’s most dangerous serial killer, known as “the real Hannibal Lecter“, will be imprisoned until his death in one glass cell in the basements of Wakefield maximum security prison in the county of Yorkshire. Robert Maudsley, now 68, is serving a life sentence for having “ferociously killed “4 men between 1974 and 1978. The man, who recently requested to be able to spend Christmas in a cell with other convicts, is considered too dangerous to mix with others and will continue to be kept in solitary confinement and under observation, in a cell of 5.5 x 4.5m with bulletproof glass, until the end of its days.

Originally from Toxteth (a disreputable area of ​​Liverpool), Maudsley is however known as a sort of “executioner”, as his victims were all pedophiles or that they had abused other people. The man began killing at the age of 21, in 1974, when he killed John Farrell, after he had shown him photos of children he raped. Maudsley then voluntarily turned himself in to the police, where he was immediately considered “mentally unstable“and placed in the Broadsmoor psychiatric prison, where some of the most dangerous and unpredictable criminals in the country are held (such as the killer of the moors, Myra Hindley, and the serial killer Rose West, wife of the monster Fred).

For the first few years Maudsley seemed quiet, but in 1977 everything changed when he and a fellow convict locked themselves in the cell with pedophile David Francis, who the two tortured to death and then they hung it on a hook so that they could show it to the guards. From there Maudsley was convicted of second degree murder and sent to Wakefield. The following year he succeeded in strangling and then stabbing to death 46-year-old Salney Darwood, inside for brutally killing his wife. Maudsley he hid Darwood’s body under his bed and slipped into the cell of 56-year-old pedophile Bill Roberts, in prison for violently abusing a 7-year-old girl. Maudsley stabbed Roberts with a makeshift tool and then shattered his skull against the wall.

From that moment the Liverpool executioner was sentenced to life imprisonment and kept away from everyone, which brought him to the brink of suicide.

The cell, protected by bulletproof glass, measures 5.5 by 4.5 meters, and was built specifically for him in 1983. He spends inside 23 hours a day, in addition to the so-called hour of air, sleeps on a concrete slab and uses toilets that are bolted to the floor. It has a compressed cardboard table and chair, to prevent him from using any object as a weapon against the guards. In 2000, Maudsley asked the court to be allowed to die, saying, “What is the use of keeping me locked in my cell for 23 hours a day? At this point the only thing I want is to die. If I can’t have a pet bird, even if I promise not to eat it, and I can’t have a TV in my cell to see the world and learn … If I can’t even read a book or listen to music, then give me a cyanide pill and so I take away the trouble “.